Obituary 5-10-17

Mr. Ramsey, Jr.

Mr. Willie Ester Ramsey, Jr. 69 of Lanett, transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday April 30, 2017 at the EAMC Lanier Hospital inValley. Funeral services were held Saturday May 6, 2017 at 2p.m. (ET) at the St. James Baptist Church in Lanett, with the Rev. John Flournoy, Jr., Pastor, Bishop Bertha H. Hodge, Dr. Lamar D. Johnson, Rev. Leonard Autry, Rev. W.G. Wimberly, Evangelist Jackie Varner and Rev. L.W. Booker Eulogist. Burial followed at the Pine Hill Cemetery In Lanett.

Willie Ester Ramsey, Jr. was born in Lanett, to the union of Willie E. Ramsey, Sr., and Gladys Trammell Ramsey, on October 20, 1947. Willie was of the Baptist faith. He was raised in a family with strong religious roots. He confessed his love for Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of St. James Baptist Church in Lanett. He often shared stories of how he would open the church to prepare for Sunday School in his early years. He was a graduate of the Rehoboth High School class of 1965. Willie affectionately known as “RAMBO” was a cornerstone of the West Shawmut community. He was an entrepreneur as the store keep and owner of Ramsey Store for many years within his neighborhood. He was also the owner/operator of Ramsey and Sons, a roofing and home improvement company. He began is tutelage as a young boy under the wings of his father. He possessed many talents in his field, many of which have been passed on to his own sons. Willie’s greatest gift was being a “People Person”. He was a product of his Mother’s heart. Willie could never say No and helped many within the West Shawmut community and beyond. Willie was joined in holy matrimony to Tommie Jean McCauley in 1971, they were devoted to each other for more than 50 years.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents Willie E. Sr., and Gladys T. Ramsey and his mother in law Margaret Brooks Andrews.He is survived by his wife Tommie Jean McCauley Ramsey of Lanett, Al., 3 sons-Lazio Manfreda Ramsey, Sr. (Dana) of Valley, Al., Hope Durand Ramsey of Lanett, Al., Willie E. Ramsey, III of Lanett, Al.,grandchildren-Tiara Jada Ramsey of Lanett, Al;.Taj Jemin Ramsey of West Point, Ga., Trevin Jared Ramsey of West Point, Ga., Lanzio Manfreda Ramsey, Jr. of Valley, Al., Adana L.M. Stingers ofValley,Al., 3 great grandchildren-Chance Desean Kennedy of Lanett, Al., Braylen Kyrie Lindsey Ramsey of Lanett, Al., Aaliam-Easton Delani Stiggers of Valley,Al., 1 brother-Perry Lee Ramsey, Sr. of Valley, Al., 2 sisters-Marlene Boone Winston(Jerrell) LaGrange, Ga., Gladys Jean Ramsey Zanders (Alvin, Sr.) of Lanett, Al., brothers in law-Lamar McCauley (Vanessa) of Indianapolis, Ind., Roy E. McCauley(Brenda) of Lanett,Al.,, sisters in law-Mattie Pearl Brown of Lanett,Al., Daisy “Ned” McCauley of Lanett, Al., devoted nephews-Alvin Zanders, Jr. (Gemeice) of Houston, Tx., Eric Zanders (Nicole) of Montgomery, Al., devoted nieces Kathy Ross Johnson (Alfred) of San Antonio, Tx., Twyla Ross Heard (Johnny) of Lanett, Al., a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. On line condolences may be sent jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, handled the arrangements.