Officer Saves Woman in Fire, Then Days Later Collides With 18-Wheeler

Officer Waldrep

Officer Waldrep’s car after colliding with 18-wheeler.

By Jody Stewart

On February 18th 29 year-old Chris Waldrep, a LaFayette Police officer, was on his way to work when he was involved in a car accident with an 18-wheeler. Waldrep is married with two children An’ya, 8 and Rylen, 6. Waldrep is expected to be out of work for up to six months recovering from his injuries.



According to the LaFayette Police Department Waldrep has served as a police officer in Lafayette for a combined total of approximately two years. Previously Waldrep had served his country in the Army.



“Policing is similar to the military because I am serving my country and my community,” said Waldrep. “The people of LaFayette are amazing anytime there is an issue, the community doesn’t shy away from the police like other cities I have worked. The community helps the police.”



Just weeks before his accident Officer Waldrep responded to an apartment fire call. Upon arriving at the scene residents of the Indian Woods Apartment complex had gathered in the parking lot and the fire was obviously growing in size. It was brought to Officer Waldrep’s attention that there was a woman in her 40’s in the apartment above the fire that had recently had her leg amputated.



Officer Waldrep sprung into action and raced to the apartment and found the women in a smoked fill room unable to escape on her own. Waldrep carried the woman down the stairwell to safety.



Chief George Rampey of the LaFayette Police Department said “We had not even had the opportunity to recognize officer Waldrep’s heroic efforts before he was involved in this horrific accident.” Now the police department has set up a go fund me account in his Chris Waldrep’s name and plan on doing a fundraiser on his behalf in the near future.