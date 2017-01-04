By Paul Richardson

I can easily recall a time in life when a birthday was just another day at the salt mines. Now that I am past retirement age, things have changed. Each birthday is a milestone, a cause to pause and give thanks.

I often reflect on the old adage “If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself.”

Isn’t hindsight wonderful?

I also have more, very relevant quotations that now apply.

-You know you’re getting older when…

-Everything that works hurts, and what doesn’t hurt, doesn’t work.

-You feel like the morning after, even when you haven’t been anywhere.

-Your little black book only contains names ending in M.D.

-Your children are beginning to look middle-aged.

-Your mind makes promises your body can’t keep.

-You’d rather watch a ballgame than go out on the town.

-If a pretty girl smiles and winks, you pretend to ignore her.

-Your knees buckle and your belt won’t.

-Your back goes out more than you do.

-You sink your teeth into a steak, and they stay there.

-You know all the answers, but nobody asks the questions.

-you’re on a first name basis with the undertaker.

Definition of a senior citizen… I’m…….

-the life of the party, even when it lasts ’till 8pm.

– very good at opening childproof caps with a hammer.

– usually interested in going home before I get to where I’m going.

– good on a trip for at least an hour without a potty stop.

– the first one to find the bathroom wherever the crowd goes.

– awake many hours before my body allows me to get up.

– smiling all the time because I can’t hear a word anyone says.

– very good at giving advice, over and over and over.

– aware that other people’s grandchildren are not as bright as mine.

– I’m not grouchy, I just don’t like traffic, waiting in line, children, politicians, and most everything else.

– sure everything I can’t find is in a secure place.

– wrinkled, saggy and lumpy, and that’s just my left leg.

– walking more (such as to the bathroom) and enjoying it less.

– sure they are making adults much younger these days.

– in the initial state of my golden years: SS, CD’s, IRA’s, AARP.

– wondering, if you’re only as old as you feel, how could I be alive at 150?

– anti-everything, anti-fat, anti sugar, anti-smoking, anti-noise, anti-inflammatory, anti social, anti all.

– a walking storeroom of lost facts, great knowledge, and wild stories. Unfortunately I’ve lost the key to the storeroom.

-my best friend is my pharmacist.

-certain I have forgotten more than most young whippersnappers will ever know.

-now that I am a Senior Citizen, I think I am suppose to be having the time of my life… aren’t I?

Please excuse me, I had a lot more, but I can’t remember them. This proves that old age is not for sissies.

Besides, it’s almost 8 pm and my jamies are probably wondering where I am. But know this, a retired Redneck with a computer can be a holy terror.