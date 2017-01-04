By Paul Richardson
I can easily recall a time in life when a birthday was just another day at the salt mines. Now that I am past retirement age, things have changed. Each birthday is a milestone, a cause to pause and give thanks.
I often reflect on the old adage “If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself.”
Isn’t hindsight wonderful?
I also have more, very relevant quotations that now apply.
-You know you’re getting older when…
-Everything that works hurts, and what doesn’t hurt, doesn’t work.
-You feel like the morning after, even when you haven’t been anywhere.
-Your little black book only contains names ending in M.D.
-Your children are beginning to look middle-aged.
-Your mind makes promises your body can’t keep.
-You’d rather watch a ballgame than go out on the town.
-If a pretty girl smiles and winks, you pretend to ignore her.
-Your knees buckle and your belt won’t.
-Your back goes out more than you do.
-You sink your teeth into a steak, and they stay there.
-You know all the answers, but nobody asks the questions.
-you’re on a first name basis with the undertaker.
Definition of a senior citizen… I’m…….
-the life of the party, even when it lasts ’till 8pm.
– very good at opening childproof caps with a hammer.
– usually interested in going home before I get to where I’m going.
– good on a trip for at least an hour without a potty stop.
– the first one to find the bathroom wherever the crowd goes.
– awake many hours before my body allows me to get up.
– smiling all the time because I can’t hear a word anyone says.
– very good at giving advice, over and over and over.
– aware that other people’s grandchildren are not as bright as mine.
– I’m not grouchy, I just don’t like traffic, waiting in line, children, politicians, and most everything else.
– sure everything I can’t find is in a secure place.
– wrinkled, saggy and lumpy, and that’s just my left leg.
– walking more (such as to the bathroom) and enjoying it less.
– sure they are making adults much younger these days.
– in the initial state of my golden years: SS, CD’s, IRA’s, AARP.
– wondering, if you’re only as old as you feel, how could I be alive at 150?
– anti-everything, anti-fat, anti sugar, anti-smoking, anti-noise, anti-inflammatory, anti social, anti all.
– a walking storeroom of lost facts, great knowledge, and wild stories. Unfortunately I’ve lost the key to the storeroom.
-my best friend is my pharmacist.
-certain I have forgotten more than most young whippersnappers will ever know.
-now that I am a Senior Citizen, I think I am suppose to be having the time of my life… aren’t I?
Please excuse me, I had a lot more, but I can’t remember them. This proves that old age is not for sissies.
Besides, it’s almost 8 pm and my jamies are probably wondering where I am. But know this, a retired Redneck with a computer can be a holy terror.