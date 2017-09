Senior, Kelsey Oliver, was crowned the 2017 Chambers Academy Homecoming Queen during halftime festivities of Friday’s homecoming game against Kingwood. Kelsey is the daughter of Steve and Ashley Oliver. Sophomore, Olivia Williams, daughter of Gene and Melisa Williams, was crowned Homecoming Princess. Senior, Jessica Holliday, daughter of Dennis and Tabitha Holliday, was named Football Sweetheart.