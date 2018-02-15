Home Local Oliver, Lovelace, Fuller win at district level
Oliver, Lovelace, Fuller win at district level
Georgia man arrested for accident that claimed Bandy’s life

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
 
Chambers Academy held its science fair last week awarding several well deserved students the opportunity to take their projects to the district level. Blake Sheppard, Kelsey Oliver, Audra Slay, Peyton Lamb, Logan Broome and Holli Traffenstaft were school winners in the 10th-12th grade divisions.  Natalie Lovelace, Jenna Fuller, Lauren Fuller, Hayden Hurst and Wyatt Cain were school winners in the 7th-9th grade divisions.  Levi Hill, Abbie Cain, Lexi Kepner, Easton Janowicki, Malissa Lee and Spencer Newman were school winners in the 4th-6thgrade divisions.

The district fair was held at Southern Union State Community College’s Opelika campus.  Of the seventeen student’s representing Chambers Academy, three were awarded at the district level. Kelsey Oliver received a second place medal in the 10-12th biological division.  Natalie Lovelace received 2nd place and Jenna Fuller 3rdplace in the 7-9th grade biological division.  They will present their projects at the state level on Thursday, February 22nd at Huntington College in Montgomery.

