Oliver, Sorrells top scorers at Scholar’s Bowl

By: Ashley Oliver-

Correspondent

Chambers Academy had the privilege of hosting the AISA District 6 middle school Scholar’s Bowl competition on Tuesday, January 10th. Five schools were in attendance for the competition: Lee Scott, Edgewood, Springwood, Glenwood and Chambers. Lee-Scott was the first place winner and will represent the district at the state level. Edgewood received 2nd place honors. Top scorers from Chambers Academy were Team Captain, Jacob Oliver, 8th grade and Alyssa Sorrells, 8th grade. The high School competition will also be hosted at Chambers Academy on February 14th.