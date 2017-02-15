Home News Oliver, Sorrells top scorers at Scholar’s Bowl
Oliver, Sorrells top scorers at Scholar's Bowl
Pictured L to R, are, Nic Ford, Benjamin Caufield, John Ramirez, Wyatt Cain, Hayden Hurst, Alyssa Sorrells, Blake Robertson, Haley Pouncey and Jacob Brown. Not pictured Advisor, Shannon Hill and Team Captain, Jacob Oliver. (Photo By Shannon Hill)
By: Ashley Oliver-
Correspondent

Chambers Academy had the privilege of hosting the AISA District 6 middle school Scholar’s Bowl competition on Tuesday, January 10th. Five schools were in attendance for the competition: Lee Scott, Edgewood, Springwood, Glenwood and Chambers. Lee-Scott was the first place winner and will represent the district at the state level. Edgewood received 2nd place honors. Top scorers from Chambers Academy were Team Captain, Jacob Oliver, 8th grade and Alyssa Sorrells, 8th grade. The high School competition will also be hosted at Chambers Academy on February 14th.

