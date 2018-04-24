On to Troy for Lady Rebels
00
The Lady Rebels
finished up the 2018
regular season with a
win over Coosa Valley
Academy.
In the 19-3
blowout the CA Rebels
were led by Sophomore,
Olivia Williams, who was
3 for 5 at the plate hitting.
Senior
, Jessica Holliday,
was also a big contribu-
tor in the win going 2 for
4 at the plate.
McKensie
Barnes, Kelsey Oliver,
Tori Harmon, Bailey Allen
and Chloe Mitcham also
had hits in the win with
Oliver and Holliday each
belting in multiple RBI’s.
Chloe Mitcham pitched
5 innings.
She struck out
7 batters, walked 4 and
allowed only 2 hits.
As area champs the
ladies were given a bye in
round 1 of regional play
.
They will travel to Troy,
Alabama on Thursday,
April 26th, for round 2/
seeding for the state tour-
nament. The ladies will
play the winner of Cren–
shaw vs EMCA beginning
at
10:00am.