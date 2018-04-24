On to Troy for Lady Rebels

The Lady Rebels

finished up the 2018

regular season with a

win over Coosa Valley

Academy.

In the 19-3

blowout the CA Rebels

were led by Sophomore,

Olivia Williams, who was

3 for 5 at the plate hitting.

Senior

, Jessica Holliday,

was also a big contribu-

tor in the win going 2 for

4 at the plate.

McKensie

Barnes, Kelsey Oliver,

Tori Harmon, Bailey Allen

and Chloe Mitcham also

had hits in the win with

Oliver and Holliday each

belting in multiple RBI’s.