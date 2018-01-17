One dead, two wounded in road rage shooting

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

An incident that started on a West Georgia highway on Thursday night crossed state lines into east Alabama as two motorists engaged in a deadly road rage incident that once reaching its peak would leave two wounded and one dead.

Investigators are releasing few details about the incident, but confirm that an altercation between two drivers started on U.S. Highway 80 west in Columbus before crossing the Chattahoochee River into Phenix City and later into rural Russell County. An incident of road rage occurred between two motorists as they continued onto various roadways before reaching a deadly climax at a rural discount store.

Police state the incident started about 8:00 p.m. on J.R. Allen Parkway in Columbus more commonly known as U.S. Highway 80. A total of three men and one woman were involved in the incident which police have yet to confirm the details of. During the altercation the motorist followed behind each other in a manner that seemed threatening to the other. Gestures such as shooting birds and shouting obscenities to each other defined the altercation that spanned nearly 27 miles and three cities.

As the incident crossed into the town of Fort Mitchell the vehicles turned off into local businesses. The motorist first pulled over to a Sunoco gas station and continued the altercation before crossing the street to a Dollar General retail store where things escalated. Once in the parking lot of the Dollar General gunshots were exchanged. The bullets struck three men, one fatally.

One victim was shot once in the leg. The second victim was struck once in the shoulder, and the injuries of the third and final victim proved fatal. Police have not indicated where that person was shot. The victim was identified as Lorenzo Freeman, 45, of Fort Mitchell. Police do confirm that there was an exchange of gunfire from both parties involved and that those involved in the road rage incident had called ahead to alert family members of the approaching altercation.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Department is heading the investigation and has not yet announced if any charges will be filed. The victim in the shooting retired Master Sergeant Lorenzo Freeman from the U.S. Army was called to the scene by his son. Reports indicate that Freeman instructed his son to meet him at the business because he did not want the incident to unfold at his home located near the Dollar General. His son was one of the drivers involved in the incident.

Witnesses on scene state that Freeman clashed with Justin Davidson of Seale, Alabama at the Dollar General before the shots began to ring out. Police have yet to confirm the full details of the incident, but have been able to obtain some video footage from a nearby business of the incident.