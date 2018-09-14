One Of Our Acting Faves Grew Up Amongst Us

ne of my favorite

actors, Burt Reynolds,

died last week. The former

Florida State football star,

who was born in Lansing,

Mi., began his career

acting on many television

series including the most

popular show in the early

1960’s, “Gunsmoke,” be-

fore he made it big on the

silver screen with the 1972

classic, “Deliverance.”

Of course he parleyed

his “Deliverance” fame

into many hit movies like

“Smokey and the Bandit,”

“Cannonball Run,” “The

Longest Yard” and “Best

Little Whorehouse in

Texas.” Later he won an

Oscar for Best Supporting

Actor in the 1997 film,

“Boogie Nights.”

In his later years we

heard very little from

Reynolds. One assumed

he enjoyed his time at his

ranch in Jupiter, Florida.

It was only a few months

ago, while driving in to

work, I heard Reynolds on

a morning radio talk show.

It wasn’t the jovial,

wisecracking Burt I had

seen dozens of times

on the “Johnny Carson

Show.” No this Burt was

somber and at a loss for

words through the whole

interview. It was sad and I,

probably like most of the

listeners, knew Burt’s time

was coming soon. It was

certainly not how I wanted

to remember probably the

most popular movie star of

his era.

As I was reading his

Wikipedia, I was shocked

to learn Reynolds spent a

few of his formative years

in Lake City, Mi. Actually

I found a poem, Fourth

Grader Reynolds had writ-

ten in a class at Merritt

Elementary. His teacher,

Jean Davis, who kept this

poem as a cherished pos-

session for so many years,

shared it on Facebook.

Here it is:

The W

ind down the

street

It made me get wet feet

I went home and got the

comb

And combed my hair

So I would look fair

I went outdoors to play

With my kite, Up up it

went

Us so high above the

sky

I went over to play with

Billy

And you know his is so

silly,

Then we played hop-

toad

In the middle of the

road

We ran around the farm

And we hid in the barn

But you know that

spring is fun

And is free for every

one

Signed

Buddy Reynolds

Now you know why he

took up acting and not po-

etry. Soon Buddy moved

from Missaukee County,

and he and his family

ended up in Florida where

the rest is history.

I was surprised to see

so many RIP’s and con-

dolences on social media

for Reynolds. I thought he

was only remembered by

a few oldtimers and film

buffs like myself. After

all, he hadn’t acted in ten

years and the younger

generation, I presumed,

wouldn’t even know him.

I was wrong. His legacy

thanks to the “Smoky and

the Bandit” movies as well

as “Deliverance” will live

on for eternity.

NOTE: Wilcox owns

six newspapers, one of

which is The Press, which

covers Missaukee County,

where Reynolds went to

grade school.