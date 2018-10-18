Online video touting school mergers asks for feedback

A video surfaced online

last week that is a joint ven-

ture between the Chambers

County School District

and the Chambers County

Development Authority. The

video is a precursor to an

upcoming survey that will

soon be released in Cham-

bers County about the pos-

sible future of local schools

and a possible consolidation

of educational opportunities

and resources.

The more than seven-

minute video features

educational, community,

government, and business

leaders as well as a handful

of local students expressing

the ideas of what if. The

idea is one that is being

explored by the Chambers

County School District and

Chambers County Devel-

opment Authority about a

possible consolidation of

educational resources in the

future of Chambers County.

“What I envisioned for

a consolidated high school

would be having all of our

resources and amenities,

what is available for our

students on one campus,”

Said Dr. Kelli Hodge in the

video. Dr. Hodge contin-

ues she explains that the

vision she has also includes

the latest in technological

upgrades for the school

and a much more efficient

auditorium.

Over the coming weeks

an online survey will be

released and posted for the

public to offer input on the

ideas expressed in the video.

Those ideas go hand and

hand with what Chambers

County has accomplished in

recruiting business and in-

dustry to the area and a con-

tinued growth of community

strength in the future.

A copy of the video is

available on the Chambers

County School Districts

Facebook page. The video

has received a mixed reac-

tion from residents in the

county and several online

rumors have began to

circulate. Those close to the

possible consolidation have

noted that nothing has yet

been set in stone and this is

just an information gather-

ing period to seek commu-

nity input. S

Several town hall meet-

ings are planned in the near

future to help get the facts

out about the possible con-

solidation and how it can

impact Chambers County

students. The survey is be-

ing used as a tool to allow

residents to express their

expectations and concerns.

Further announcements

about the town hall meet-

ings should be announced

soon.