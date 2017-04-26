Home News OPD arrests one in connection to LaFayette resident’s murder
News
Top Stories
0

OPD arrests one in connection to LaFayette resident’s murder

0
0

OPD arrests one in connection to LaFayette resident’s murder

area champs varsity baseball copy
now playing

Rebels out-slug Eastwood, crowned area champs

Walk off double spells win for CA

5 honored on Rebel Senior Night

DSC_0384 800×800 copy
now playing

Bulldog thinclads run to 1A-4A first

Reeltown blanks Lady Bulldogs

CA JV girls win 2

JV Rebels end season with Cornerstone win

A1 Kay Ivey
now playing

Ivey named Governor, special election in place

Chambers
now playing

Commission honors Chambers

A2 Solar Farm
now playing

Access road, security gate completed at solar farm

John W. Maddox Jr.
By Alton Mitchell

The Opelika Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a double homicide from March that left a LaFayette man dead. Police are also seeking a second suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of LaFayette resident Derris Terrel Harris.

According to a press release on Friday Opelika Police arrested 26-year-old John W. Maddox Jr., of Opelika in connection with the March 25th shooting deaths of Derris Terrel Harris, 31 of LaFayette and 27-year-old Sedric Darrell Lewis of Opelika. Maddox is charged with two counts of murder.

On the night of March 25th Opelika Police and rescue personal were dispatched to a shooting call in the 400 block of Toomer Court. When emergency officials arrived they discovered two shooting victims. The first was pronounced dead at the scene and the second who was identified as Harris was transported to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika where he later died of his wounds.

Maddox is presently being housed in the Lee County Jail in Opelika. Opelika Police have also noted that they are searching for a second suspect in connection to the shooting. The identity of that suspect has not yet been released. Opelika Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact their Investigative Services Division at (334)705-5220.

Related posts:

  1. Two die in Opelika gunfire
  2. Family reflects on life of LaFayette homicide victim
  3. Brunswick woman identified as murder victim
  4. Smith charged with capital murder
slandon
Related Posts
area champs varsity baseball copy

Rebels out-slug Eastwood, crowned area champs

slandon 0

Walk off double spells win for CA

slandon 0

5 honored on Rebel Senior Night

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video