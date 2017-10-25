Home News Opelika woman found shot to death in Chambers
Opelika woman found shot to death in Chambers

Opelika woman found shot to death in Chambers

By Alton Mitchell
Corespondent

A passing motorist made a gruesome discovery in southern Chambers County near the Lee County line on Friday. The discovery led to an ongoing investigation into how an Opelika woman’s body was found shot to death in rural Chambers County.

According to a release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department deputies from both Chambers and Lee County responded to the intersection of Chambers County Road 25 and County Road 173 in reference to the discovery of a female’s body being discovered by a passing motorist.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of a black female along County Road 25. Initial examination of the body revealed it appeared the individual had suffered a gunshot wound. Investigators were initially unable to identify the victim. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for identification and an autopsy.

On Monday, the sheriff’s department released information that the victim had been identified. The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department reports the victim was identified as Tammie Christina Blount, 47, of Opelika.

Tammie Blount was last seen on Thursday October 19, 2017 occupying a white Ford Taurus, reports the sheriff’s department. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tammie Blount during the afternoon hours of Thursday to contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at (334)864-4333, Crime Stoppers (334)756-8200, or investigations at (334)864-4300.

