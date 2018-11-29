Opelika woman sought in domestic shooting

Lee County Sheriff’s

investigators need your

help locating a 34-year

-old

Opelika woman wanted

for an alleged domestic

violence shooting.

Investigators are

searching for Shakela Sha-

nae Minnifield of Opelika

after deputies responded

to a November 16th shoot-

ing in the 5400 Block of

US Highway 29 North

Opelika in Lee County.

When deputies arrived,

they located a man who

had sustained multiple

gunshot wounds.

The investigation led

to an active warrant for

the arrest of 34-year-old

Shakela Shanae Minnifield

for Domestic Violence

1st-degree Felony Assault.

The Lee County Sheriff’s

Shakela Shanae Minnifield

Office is asking anyone

with information about

her whereabouts to please

contact the Lee County

Sheriff Office at 334-749-

5651.