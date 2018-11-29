Opelika woman sought in domestic shooting

00
Lee County Sheriff’s
investigators need your
help locating a 34-year
-old
Opelika woman wanted
for an alleged domestic
violence shooting.
Investigators are
searching for Shakela Sha-
nae Minnifield of Opelika
after deputies responded
to a November 16th shoot-
ing in the 5400 Block of
US Highway 29 North
Opelika in Lee County.
When deputies arrived,
they located a man who
had sustained multiple
gunshot wounds.
The investigation led
to an active warrant for
the arrest of 34-year-old
Shakela Shanae Minnifield
for Domestic Violence
1st-degree Felony Assault.
The Lee County Sheriff’s
Shakela Shanae Minnifield
Office is asking anyone
with information about
her whereabouts to please
contact the Lee County
Sheriff Office at 334-749-
5651.