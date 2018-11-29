Home News Local Opelika woman sought in domestic shooting
Local
News
0

Opelika woman sought in domestic shooting

0
0

Opelika woman sought in domestic shooting

now playing

New Studies Claim Organic Food Is Worse For The Climate

GVAAC triples space with new office

Sears Hometown to close doors

LaFayette festival, Valley parade set for this weekend

Consolidation receives mixed reviews at forums

First African-American mayor laid to rest

Steel tubes
now playing

Alabama Steel And Auto Industries Still Unsure About Steel Tariffs

Impatience is my middle name

Valley teen still missing

Overflow crowds turnout at consolidation forums

Lee County Sheriff’s
investigators need your
help locating a 34-year
-old
Opelika woman wanted
for an alleged domestic
violence shooting.
Investigators are
searching for Shakela Sha-
nae Minnifield of Opelika
after deputies responded
to a November 16th shoot-
ing in the 5400 Block of
US Highway 29 North
Opelika in Lee County.
When deputies arrived,
they located a man who
had sustained multiple
gunshot wounds.
The investigation led
to an active warrant for
the arrest of 34-year-old
Shakela Shanae Minnifield
for Domestic Violence
1st-degree Felony Assault.
The Lee County Sheriff’s
Shakela Shanae Minnifield
Office is asking anyone
with information about
her whereabouts to please
contact the Lee County
Sheriff Office at 334-749-
5651.

Related posts:

  1. Opelika woman found shot to death in Chambers
  2. Opelika man shot at Valley bar
  3. Valley man arrested for LaFayette club shooting
  4. Mother fatally shoots son in Lee County
slandon
Related Posts

GVAAC triples space with new office

slandon 0

Sears Hometown to close doors

slandon 0

LaFayette festival, Valley parade set for this weekend

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video