Open House Allows Citizens to Check Out LHS

The fifth in a series of Open House events conducted by the Chambers County School District was held Wednesday at LaFayette High School. Participants were greeted by Principal Don Turner and Transportation Director Benji Mitchum as they arrived at the campus, followed by a video presentation and comments from students, who shared their individual thoughts about what LHS means to them.



“We’re proud of what our teachers are doing to help prepare students for their next step in life, whether it’s going on to college or entering the workforce after graduation,” said Principal Turner.



Students then led participants on a guided tour of the school, including a visit to the media center where their classmates were involved in various types of specialized online instruction.



“These students are utilizing a web-hosted program called ‘Edgenuity,’ which is used for credit recovery, credit advancement, virtual learning and intervention,” said media center specialist Beverly Kavookjian. “Some are working on foreign language courses while others may be receiving tutorial assistance in one of more than fifty different courses. This software allows them to target specific areas of instruction to enhance their learning and understanding.”



LaFayette High also offers graphic arts and culinary arts classes that are shared with students from Valley High School on the LaFayette campus.



Following the tour, participants returned to the faculty breakroom for refreshments and further discussion.



The next Open House will be held on Tuesday, November 19, at Valley High School, beginning at 9 a.m. EST.