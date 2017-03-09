Panthers are state champions

By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

The Lanett Panthers made it to the Class 2A State Championship basketball game for its second consecutive year.

Lanett who were last years champions found themselves in perfect position to win a second title.

The Panthers defeated LaFayette in the regional championship in Jacksonville and defeated Barbour County in the first round in Birmingham to advance to the championship game against R.C. Hatch.

The Panthers and Hatch are very familiar with each other, considering just last year the Panthers whipped up on Hatch in the regional in Mongomery.

But this year R.C. Hatch was not about to go down without a fight.

The game was nip and tuck for three quarters with the Panthers only clinging to a 35-33 advantage at the end of the third.

But the fourth quarter would belong to the Panthers as they outscored Hatch 19-7 in the final period.

Lanett’s size would play a big role in the fourth as a worn down R.C. Hatch would get dominated by the 6-foot 7-inch Panther duo of Manny Little and Anquavious Pollard.

Pollard and Little both had a outstanding game, Little had 14 points and 15 rebounds and Pollard had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The duo out rebounded Hatch’s entire team who only had 25 total rebounds, while Little and Pollard had 26 rebounds combined.

The Panthers would go on to defeat Hatch by a score of 54-40 becoming back to back state champions.

Lanett is the first team in the county to win back to back state titles.

Coach Richard Carter wins his second state championship in his 46 years of coaching and with the team only having two seniors look to have a good chance at a three-peat.

Manny Little, Jalen Madden, and Anquavious Pollard were all named to the all-tournament team, with Pollard being named MVP for the second consecutive year.

We send out a big Congratulations to the Lanett High School Varsity Boys Basketball team on their 2017 State Championship.