Panthers edge Bulldogs, 61-55

That’s right rivalry week in January.



Due to a make up game, the LaFayette Bulldogs and the Lanett Panthers are set to go to battle two times in a stretch of five days.



The first of two games between the LaFayette Bulldogs and the Lanett Panthers took place on Monday, January 16, 2017 in Lanett, AL.



The Panther den was jammed packed with fans as everyone who was anyone was in attendance. Intensity filled the air as everyone waited with anticipation for the showdown between the Dogs and the Panthers.



But before the big show between the varsity boys could take place, the b-teams and girls had to due battle.



In b-team action the Bulldogs came up short as the Panthers got the win 48-30.



In girls play the Lanett Lady Panthers eased by the Lady Bulldogs 58-40, in what was once a close contest.



It was now time for the game of the night, the Bulldogs of LaFayette and the Panthers of Lanett (varsity boys).



It was like two gladiators battling for surpremecy and the winner would control the area.



The Dogs and Panthers were in pretty much of a slugfest for most of the night.



Both teams started out a little slow in the first quarter as it seem that both teams were trying to fill each other out.



But as the game progressed, the battle for surpremecy took stage as these two 2A giants went to war.



The Bulldogs and Panthers didn’t disappoint the fans on this night, as the game would go down to the final minute before a winner was determined.



On this night the LaFayette ended up on the losing end of the score board, as the Lanett Panthers scarcely got by the Dogs 61-55.



The Bulldogs we led by Jatarvious Whitlow with 22 points, My’Kale Trammell had 14, Corey Boston had 7, Jamarquez Boston-Gaines and Jordan Wallace both had 5 and Jamarious Beaty with 2.



Lanett was led by Anquavious Pollard with a game high 27 points, Terrion Truitt had 16, Jalen Madden had 10, Emmanuel Little had 4, Tre’ Story and Tifton Dobbs Jr. both had 2 points each.



The Bulldogs and Panthers will meet up again Friday, January 20, 2017 at Bulldog Gymnasium in Lafayette.