Paving completed on four road improvement projects
In October of 2015,
the Chambers County
Commission adopted
a 10-year Transporta
–
tion Infrastructure Plan.
Through that plan, the
County has prioritized its
Road and Bridge plans
through 2025. Annually,
the County Commission
receives a report from the
Highway Department of
the progress of the plan
and can amend the plan as
needed. During the first
2 years of the plan (2016
and 2017) Chambers
County resurfaced or re
–
constructed approximately
8.9 miles of paved roads
for an investment of over
$1.15 Million.
During 2018, Cham
–
bers County budgeted
to improve 5 projects,
totaling 5.31 miles of
paved road resurfacing
for $700,000. So far this
summer, construction is
complete on 4 of those
projects: CR 196 (Brisky
Road), from CR 195 west
0.66 miles; CR 500, from
CR 279 east 1.2 miles; CR
279 (Ben Brown Road),
from US Highway 29
south 2.02 miles to the
Lee County Line; and CR
388, from US Highway
29 east 0.89 miles to CR
279. Resurfacing should
be completed soon on CR
446, from CR 266 west
0.54 miles.
“I’m excited for those
citizens of our County that
will be affected by these
projects, but we would like
to and need to do more”
Commissioner David
Eastridge stated. “Our
Highway Department has
provided us with a 10 Year
Transportation Plan. That
plan has prioritized proj
-ects based on the funding
that we’re confident in
receiving. Unfortunately,
it also reflects the needs
that exist and the crisis we
face, County wide, as it
relates to the condition of
our roads.”
According to the High
–
way Department, it would
take about $27 Million
to improve the 163 miles
identified as unsatisfac
–
tory. Chambers County
maintains approximately
443 miles of paved roads
and 341 miles of dirt
roads.
“Our rural roads are
suffering” County Engi
–
neer Harvill explained.
“With revenue not meet
–
ing the needs, there are
numerous low volume
rural roads that haven’t
been resurfaced since they
were built, in the 50’s and
60’s. We’ve had to focus
our efforts on high traffic
volume “collector” roads
but we have also made our
Industrial Parks and higher
density residential areas a
priority.” County Engi
–
neer Harvill went on to ex
–
plain that Collector Roads
serve a critical role in the
roadway network by gath
–
ering traffic from Local
Roads and funneling them
to the higher classified
State and Federal Roads
such as US Highway 431
and Interstate 85. They
are vital to emergency
response and the transport
of industrial, agricultural,
and commercial goods
within the County.
Even though many of
the roads in the more rural
parts of Chambers County
are not included in the 10
Year Plan, both Com
–
missioner Eastridge and
County Engineer Harvill
assured that County crews
will do everything that
they can to keep them safe
and passable.
Citizens can get
more information on
the condition of County
roads and bridges across
Alabama by visiting www.
drivealabama.org or look
for DRIVE Alabama on
Facebook, Twitter, and In
–
stagram. DRIVE Alabama
is a coalition of commu
–
nity leaders and citizens
led by county engineers
across the state seeking
to bring more attention to
Alabama’s growing infra
–
structure needs.