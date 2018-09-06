Paving completed on four road improvement projects

In October of 2015,

the Chambers County

Commission adopted

a 10-year Transporta

–

tion Infrastructure Plan.

Through that plan, the

County has prioritized its

Road and Bridge plans

through 2025. Annually,

the County Commission

receives a report from the

Highway Department of

the progress of the plan

and can amend the plan as

needed. During the first

2 years of the plan (2016

and 2017) Chambers

County resurfaced or re

–

constructed approximately

8.9 miles of paved roads

for an investment of over

$1.15 Million.

During 2018, Cham

–

bers County budgeted

to improve 5 projects,

totaling 5.31 miles of

paved road resurfacing

for $700,000. So far this

summer, construction is

complete on 4 of those

projects: CR 196 (Brisky

Road), from CR 195 west

0.66 miles; CR 500, from

CR 279 east 1.2 miles; CR

279 (Ben Brown Road),

from US Highway 29

south 2.02 miles to the

Lee County Line; and CR

388, from US Highway

29 east 0.89 miles to CR

279. Resurfacing should

be completed soon on CR

446, from CR 266 west

0.54 miles.

“I’m excited for those

citizens of our County that

will be affected by these

projects, but we would like

to and need to do more”

Commissioner David

Eastridge stated. “Our

Highway Department has

provided us with a 10 Year

Transportation Plan. That

plan has prioritized proj

-ects based on the funding

that we’re confident in

receiving. Unfortunately,

it also reflects the needs

that exist and the crisis we

face, County wide, as it

relates to the condition of

our roads.”

According to the High

–

way Department, it would

take about $27 Million

to improve the 163 miles

identified as unsatisfac

–

tory. Chambers County

maintains approximately

443 miles of paved roads

and 341 miles of dirt

roads.

“Our rural roads are

suffering” County Engi

–

neer Harvill explained.

“With revenue not meet

–

ing the needs, there are

numerous low volume

rural roads that haven’t

been resurfaced since they

were built, in the 50’s and

60’s. We’ve had to focus

our efforts on high traffic

volume “collector” roads

but we have also made our

Industrial Parks and higher

density residential areas a

priority.” County Engi

–

neer Harvill went on to ex

–

plain that Collector Roads

serve a critical role in the

roadway network by gath

–

ering traffic from Local

Roads and funneling them

to the higher classified

State and Federal Roads

such as US Highway 431

and Interstate 85. They

are vital to emergency

response and the transport

of industrial, agricultural,

and commercial goods

within the County.

Even though many of

the roads in the more rural

parts of Chambers County

are not included in the 10

Year Plan, both Com

–

missioner Eastridge and

County Engineer Harvill

assured that County crews

will do everything that

they can to keep them safe

and passable.

Citizens can get

more information on

the condition of County

roads and bridges across

Alabama by visiting www.

drivealabama.org or look

for DRIVE Alabama on

Facebook, Twitter, and In

–

stagram. DRIVE Alabama

is a coalition of commu

–

nity leaders and citizens

led by county engineers

across the state seeking

to bring more attention to

Alabama’s growing infra

–

structure needs.