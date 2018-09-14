PD initiates neighborhood watch

The LaFayette Police

Department is inviting the

community out to learn

more about starting a neigh

–

borhood watch program in

LaFayette. While LaFayette

enjoys low crime, rates com

–

pared to many neighboring

municipalities the program

that local police are looking

to put in place is seen as a

community relations build

–

ing opportunity as well.

Sgt. Nathan White, of the

LaFayette Police Depart

–

ment is leading the program.

Sgt. White was recently

promoted to the rank of

investigator and has found

this type of program as

successful in other com

–

munities.

Sgt. White sees the

program as one that allows

residents to engage with

police in a positive manner

aside from being pulled over

or a family tragedy. “This is

your town. We are doing our

best to improve it,” said Sgt.

White.

The meeting on Thursday

night will be held at LaFay

–

ette First Baptist Church in

the fellowship hall at 6:30

p.m. The meeting will focus

on how to organize and pro

–

mote a local neighborhood

project as well as general

questions for police. The

entire community is invited

to attend.