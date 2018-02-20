Pedestrian struck and killed on I-85

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Officials in Lee County are trying to determine what circumstances led to the death of female walking in the travel lanes of Interstate 85 early Sunday morning. Few details have been released by investigators to include the identity of the victim.

According to information obtained from the Lee County Coroner’s Office at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, Auburn Police received a 911 call in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 85 southboud near the Exit 57 Bent Creek Road.

Emergency crews quickly rushed to the scene where they discovered a black female unresponsive. Investigators learned the female had been struck by a that was entering the roadway from the Bent Creek Road onramp. Investigators learned the female who was struck had been walking in the roadway when the accident occurred. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 19-year-old female from Tuskegee who was driving a 2012 Honda Accord. The driver was on scene when police arrived and was not charged as a result of the accident. Auburn Police were unable to locate any identification on the female who was struck

The body of the victim is being transported to the state forensic office in Montgomery for an autopsy. Auburn Police and the Lee County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the fatal accident.