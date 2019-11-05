Home News Sports Pee Wee Team Runs Past Beauregard
0
0

Pee Wee Team Runs Past Beauregard

Little Bulldogs Won 24-6 against Beauregard
Little Bulldogs

The Lafayette Youth Peewee football team defeated Beauregard on Saturday.

Lafayette 24 Beauregard 6

Jordan Rampey had 2 Touchdowns 9 Tackles 1 Forced Fumble. KD

Heard 2 Touchdowns 7 Tackles 1 Forced Fumble. Tyler Lee 6 Tackles, Jha’Meer Jones, Dej Harden and Zacarias Morgan all had 4 Tackles.

The Little Bulldogs play Saturday in the Playoffs at Beauregard Stadium vs Beulah at 12pm.

The Little Bulldogs 11/12 and 7/8 both had a bye week. Semi final start Saturday in Beauragard at starting at 9:00 with 11/12 Lafayette vs Ladonia, @11:00

7/8 Lafayette vs Ladonia, and @12:00 Lafayette 5/6 vs Beulah.

Winner will advance to the championship game on November 9th in Ladonia.

