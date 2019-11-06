Home News Sports Peewee Teams Keep Winning
Peewee Teams Keep Winning

Bulldogs 11 & 12 year old team demolished Ladonia in Saturday play off game.

The Lil Peewee Bulldogs of LaFayette defeated Beulah in the 5 & 6 year old playoff game on Saturday in Beauregard.
Jordan Rampey had 2 Touchdowns and 2 points Conversion.
KD Heard had 2 Touchdowns.
Ny Jones 2 Points Conversion.
Zack Morgan completed 6 Tackles and a Fumble Recovery.
Tyrence Bledsoe had 5 Tackles.
Tyler Lee had 4 Tackles.
Ending score Lafayette 28 Beulah 6

Championship Game: Lafayette vs Beauregard is Saturday November 9th at 12 Central time in Ladonia Alabama.
The 11 & 12 year old LaFayette Bulldogs demolished Ladonia on Saturday.

Final score was 27-0 over Ladonia.

Tae Lloyd rush for 80 yrds with two touchdowns.
JR Robinson rush for one touchdown.
Zee Phillips recovered a fumble and returned it for 50 yrds for a touchdown.
MJ Turner had 7 tackles, and Zae Todd had 6 tackles.
11&12 will play for the Championship on Saturday in Ladonia against Beulah.

