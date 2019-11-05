Peterson Leads Bulldogs to 32-13 Win

Peterson runs for a touchdown

By Pamela Holloway

The Bulldogs closed out their regular season Friday night in Newsite, AL, against the Horseshoe Bend Generals. It was a scrappy game from the outset with the Bulldogs gaining an early advantage in the first quarter 7-6 over the Generals.



In the second quarter the Generals would hold the Bulldogs scoreless and go into the half with a 13-7 lead over the Dogs.



In the third stanza the Bulldogs would regroup and come out in dominant fashion with a thirteen point quarter to grab a 20-13 point advantage at the end of three quarters.



In the fourth the Dogs didn’t let up and added twelve more points to stretch the lead out to 32-13.



The Bulldogs ended the night for the Generals 32-13 and are now headed into an bye week before the playoffs begin.



Keandrae Peterson ended his last high school regular season game with his best individual performance yet.



Peterson had 17 carries for 253-yards and two touchdowns. He had an average of 14.3 yards per carry and his longest run was 64-yards.

Xavier Holloway had a good night offensively with three carries for 49-yards and one reception for 49-yards for a total of 89-yards of total offense.



Jordan Walker passed for 106-yards and had two rushing touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball Julius Bullard Jr. led the Bulldog attack with 10 tackles and one sack. Antaevious Woody grinded out nine tackles on the night, Zachaeus Turner ended the night with eight tackles and Dai’Quan Giddens dropped in seven tackles with one sack.



The Bulldogs are now set for the playoffs with an off week this week and will begin playoff play on Nov. 8.



The Bulldogs will host their first playoff game of the season at Bulldogs Stadium against New Brockton on November 8, at 7p.m. “GO DOGS”