Home News Sports Peterson Named Bulldog MVP
Sports
0

Peterson Named Bulldog MVP

0
0

Peterson Named Bulldog MVP

Severe Storms Expected This Weekend

Tobacco Minimum Age Raised to 21

Community Events

Church Happenings

Humor by Bill Frazer: Water Freaks

Man Found Dead Along Highway 280

Mike's Musings: Civics And Kurds Need More Consideration

My Garden of Life: Happy New Year

Inside the Statehouse: What Does The Presidential Race Look Like Nationally?

Reflections: The Two Minute Warning

Keandrae Peterson LaFayette Sun Bulldog MVP for 2019 .

By Pamela Holloway

The LaFayette Sun Bulldog Players of the Year are:

The LaFayette Sun Bulldog MVP for the 2019 season is Keandrae Peterson. Peterson lead the Bulldogs in rushing with 1060 yards on 135 carries and an average of 7.9 yards per carry. Keandrae was effective in the receiving game as well for the Dogs with eight receptions for 158 yards. Peterson had a total of 14 touchdowns for the season. Peterson also lead the Dogs in total offense with 1416 yards and an average of 128.7 yards per game.

On the defensive side of the ball Peterson registered 46 tackles, three quarterback sacks, two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown and a caused fumble. He also had a kick return for a touchdown. Keandrae was a do it all player for the Bulldogs this past year and he is your Sun News LaFayette Bulldogs Football MVP.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Church Happenings

The LaFayette Sun 0

Higgins, Oliver Selected for All-American Game

The LaFayette Sun 0

Bulldogs Top Cross-Town Rival Lanett, Stay Undefeated

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video