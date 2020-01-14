Peterson Named Bulldog MVP

Keandrae Peterson LaFayette Sun Bulldog MVP for 2019 .

By Pamela Holloway

The LaFayette Sun Bulldog Players of the Year are:



The LaFayette Sun Bulldog MVP for the 2019 season is Keandrae Peterson. Peterson lead the Bulldogs in rushing with 1060 yards on 135 carries and an average of 7.9 yards per carry. Keandrae was effective in the receiving game as well for the Dogs with eight receptions for 158 yards. Peterson had a total of 14 touchdowns for the season. Peterson also lead the Dogs in total offense with 1416 yards and an average of 128.7 yards per game.



On the defensive side of the ball Peterson registered 46 tackles, three quarterback sacks, two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown and a caused fumble. He also had a kick return for a touchdown. Keandrae was a do it all player for the Bulldogs this past year and he is your Sun News LaFayette Bulldogs Football MVP.