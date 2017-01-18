Home News Local Pets of the week 1-18-17
Pets of the week 1-18-17
Pets of the week 1-18-17

Dog
Pets of the week 1-18-17

Dog of The Week: Everyone meet Brady, he is a 3 month old Shepherd mix. This sweet little guy would make a wonderful pet for anyone. He is good with other dogs and really enjoys playing with his toys, or just laying in your lap. Stop by today to meet this handsome little guy. Other dogs for adoption are: Dolly, a 6 month old Pointer/Bulldog mix; Sitron, a young adult male St. Bernard/Lab mix; Roma, an adult female Pitbull; Georgia, an adult female Shepherd mix; Chief, an adult male Rottweiler mix; Macy, an adult female Labrador mix; Archie, a 3 month old male Shar pei/ Shepherd mix; Brady, a 12 week old Shepherd mix; Reggie, a 3 month old Labrador mix; Pinky, an adult female Chihuahua mix.


Cat of The Week: This beautiful girl is Binx, she is around 2-3 years old. She is a sweet girl but would do better in a home without children. She is a little scared at first but will warm up quickly. Other cats for adoption are: Zeus,an adult male Domestic Short Hair. Thanks to an overwhelming number of adoptions, we only have these two sweet kitties left here at the shelter.

