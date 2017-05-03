Pets of the Week 5-3-17

Dog of The Week: This little cutie is Cash; he is a young adult Pug/Corgi mix. This little guy is very high energy and loves to play with all toys and especially tennis balls. Cash will need an owner with plenty of time to spend with him taking him for walks or playing ball. If you are looking for an energetic companion who would love to spend time with you; please stop by today and meet this sweet boy. Other dogs for adoption are: Georgia, an adult female Shepherd mix; Kahlua, an adult Pointer/Retriever mix; Sitron, a young adult male St. Bernard mix; Tucker, an adult male Hound/Pointer mix; Baxter, an adult male Lab/Boxer mix; Cash, a month old Pug/Corgi mix; Skip, a young adult male Chihuahua/Terrier mix; Copper, a young adult male Shepherd mix; Barron, an older adult male Boxer mix; Ivy, an adult female Shepherd mix; Savannah, an adult female Shepherd mix; Luna, an adult female Australian Shepherd mix.

Cat of The Week: This pretty girl is Ginger; she is an adult Domestic Medium hair. Ginger is a very sweet girl who loves to play and cuddle. If you are looking for a new lap kitty please stop by today to meet Ginger. Other cats available for adoption are: Ginger, an adult female Domestic Medium Hair; Stitch, a young adult female Domestic short Hair; Odette, an adult female Domestic Medium Hair. Please remember that we are having a half-priced special on select animals. These specific animals were chosen based on the amount of time they have been at the shelter. Please consider adoption so that these sweet furbabies can experience a loving home outside of their kennels. For specific details please refer to our Facebook page (Chattahoochee Humane Society) or call the shelter @ 334-756-9377. Both are available at The Chattahoochee Humane Society located at 3265 Fairfax Bypass in Valley, Al.