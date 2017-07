Dog of The Week: “Copper” very playful little Shepherd/ Beagle mix. 6-7 months old. Male. Would love a little boy to call his own.

Cat of The Week: “Marmalade” 8-10 week old female Orange Tabby. Very sweet little kitty. We have lots of animals to choose from. Won’t you please Adopt today! (Chattahoochee Humane Society) or call the shelter @ 334-756-9377.