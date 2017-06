Dog of The Week: Tucker is a male 1 year old Heeler mix. He is very loving. Cat of The Week: The Kitty is Sully. He is a male DLH 7 weeks of age, super playful.

We have lots of kittens available, as well as many dogs of all sizes to choose from. Please adopt today. (Chattahoochee Humane Society) or call the shelter @ 334-756-9377.