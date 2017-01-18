Pike celebrates 100th birthday

By Marie A. Leak

Valley, Alabama

Have you ever attended a Birthday Party for someone who reached the age of 100? I can proudly say that I have. On Saturday, December 17, my Granddaddy Mr. Billie Pike of Standing Rock, Alabama was the guest of honor and birthday boy at his 100th Birthday Party. The party was held at the Community Club House in Standing Rock near the historic Standing Rock Methodist Church. Mr. Billie was very surprised to see 84 of his friends and family members who came out to share in this special occasion. Friendships were rekindled and new friendships were made. After singing the Happy Birthday song to Mr. Billie, he blew out 3 candles on his birthday cake representing love, happiness, and good health. Light snacks and birthday cake were enjoyed by all.

Let me tell you a little about my Granddaddy, Mr. Billie. Mr. Billie was born in Hickory Flat, Alabama on December 16, 1916 to parents Jim and Lizzie Anglin Pike. Jim & Lizzie Pike had 5 children – Simpsie Pike, Zudia Pike Veal, Myrtle Pike Fulghum, Billie Pike, and Guy Pike. Mr. Billie is the only remaining sibling of his family.

At the young age of 16, Mr. Billie started working at the Sawmill in Hickory Flat for Mr. Tom Hudson. After several years of working at the Sawmill, Mr. Billie was asked by Mr. Lee Hudson, who also worked at the Sawmill, if he would be interested in working for West Point Pepperell at its Fairfax Mill. Mr. Lee Hudson’s son-in-law was Mr. Ralph Thompson, a department head at Fairfax Mill. In September of 1939 Mr. Billie went to work for Mr. Ralph Thompson in the Bleachery Department at West Point Pepperell’s Fairfax Mill. Although Mr. Billie had a modest education, he was a quick learner and master problem solver. When he had spare time at work, he traced the pipes that fed into the Bleachery Department. One day when Mr. Billie got to work there was a group of men standing around trying to decide what to do about an overflowing pipe. Mr. Billie put his lunch box down, went downstairs, and turned the valve off to stop the overflowing pipe. He was the only one able to do this because he had traced those pipes. He made it a point of knowing where things were in case there was a problem.

On December 23, 1939 Mr. Billie married Pauline Barsh from Graham, Randolph County, Alabama. Six children richly blessed the lives of Mr. Billie and Mrs. Pauline – Mary Jim Norred, Ann Leak, Jackie Windsor, Billy Joe Pike, Jerry Pike, and Tony Pike.

Looking to buy some land and plant his roots deeper, Mr. Billie purchased 40 acres of land in Standing Rock, Chambers County, Alabama. In 1948, Mr. Billie along with the help of his brother Guy, Mr. Chappell Bonner, Mr. Lee Hudson, and Mr. Roosevelt Bryson built a house there. This house in the country became Mr. Billie and Mrs. Pauline’s home and they raised their 6 children in Standing Rock. Their home is snuggled amongst fruit trees, pecan trees, Bradford pear trees, pine trees, and large oaks. From their home, the sound of a train’s whistle can be heard daily as the train makes its winding journey through the country from Roanoke, Alabama to LaGrange, Georgia.

Mr. Billie retired from West Point Pepperell in 1981 after 42 years of work in the Bleachery Department. Mr. Billie and Mrs. Pauline were married for 65 years. Mrs. Pauline passed away in 2004 and Mr. Billie continues to live by himself at their home. After Mrs. Pauline passed away, Mr. Billie shared with his family that Mrs. Pauline told him in the past that he was going to live to be 100. Mr. Billie said he wasn’t going to make a liar out of her and has done his best to keep going.

Occasionally, Mr. Billie can be seen in the mornings driving his gray truck to “town” (Roanoke, Alabama) for a gravy biscuit at Jack’s. He enjoys cooking, planting a much smaller garden, wood-working projects, working on his lawn mower, and watching television, especially Westerns. Over the past 100 years, Mr. Billie has maintained fairly good health, however, he lost most of his hearing working in the Bleachery Department. His memory remains sharp as a tack and he can recall names and stories with great detail.

Every day my Granddaddy Pike sets an example for his family and his friends of integrity, hard work, and true grit. My Granddaddy Pike and my late Granny Pike (Pauline Pike) have 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.