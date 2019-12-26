Pike, Sought by Chambers County for 34 Years, Sentenced in Puerto Rico

David Anthony Pike, 57, a man wanted for a murder that happen in Chambers County in 1985, was sentenced on federal charges Friday in the U.S. Federal District Court of the District of Puerto Rico. Court documents revealed that Judge Gustavo Gelpi sentenced Pike to two years in a Florida prison for aggravated identity theft.



Pike was initially charged with false statement of the application of a passport, mail fraud, misuse of a social security number and aggravated identity theft along with making a false statement of representation to a department of the United States. Court records show all counts were dropped except the aggravated identity charge.



The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department had been searching for Pike for more than 34 years when he was apprehended last January under the operation called “Sweet Home Alabama.”



When Pikes completes his time in Florida for his Federal Charges he has the option to sign a document to waive extradition and come back to Chambers County on his own, If Pike does not choose this option the Chambers County District Attorney’s Office will have to submit a wavier through the Alabama Governor’s office to get him back to the county.



Sheriff Sid Lockhart is hopeful Pike will come back to Chambers County on his own but regardless Lockhart said,” I cant wait for the day that I can look at him face to face,”