Pitts retires as Chambers Schools CFO

The Chambers County

School District hosted a

reception Wednesday in

honor of retiring Chief

Financial Officer Cathy

Gregory Pitts, who has

served the district con-

tinuously for the past 25

years.

A native of Chambers

County, Pitts graduated

Valley High School as

Valedictorian in 1977

before attending Southern

Union State Community

College. It was during this

time, while working with

a local insurance compa-

ny, that she was encour-

aged to pursue a degree in

Accounting. Pitts enrolled

at Troy University, and

later graduated with a

double-major degree in

Accounting and Computer

Information Science.

“The school system’s

former chief financial

officer had announced her

retirement, and urged me

to apply for the position,

which I did,” said Pitts.

“On April 1, 1993, I was

hired by former school

superintendent Leonard

Riley, and I’ve been here

ever since.”

“It’s been a great job,

and I’ve had the opportu-

nity to work with wonder-

ful people,” Pitts added. “I

have always been aware

of the awesome respon-

sibility that was placed

on me, and I’ve tried to

fulfill my duties to the full

expectations of the school

board.”

In retirement, Pitts

plans to travel, do vol-

unteer work, and serve

as a mentor for future

incoming financial officers

around the state through

her membership in the

Alabama Association of

School Business Offi

–

cials. She is also looking

forward to spending more

time with her four children

and five grandchildren.

“Cathy is one of the

most knowledgeable

people I have ever worked

with,” said Chambers

County School Superin-

tendent Dr. Kelli Hodge.

“She is primarily re-

sponsible for the school

district’s financial stability

over the past 25 years. She

has maintained the highest

business and ethical stan-

dards, and we will greatly

miss her.”

Cassandra Dowdell will

replace Pitts as the new

Chief Financial Officer

for Chambers County

Schools effective next

month. A native of Ope-

lika, Dowdell graduated

Opelika High School and

attended Troy Univer

–

sity, where she earned a Business Administration

degree with concentration

in Accounting.

After working ten

years with Opelika City

Schools, Dowdell re-

turned to the classroom

and obtained her master’s

degree. She served as

Chief Financial Officer for

Monroe County Schools

prior to applying for the

same position in Cham-

bers County.

“I’m very excited about

this opportunity, which

also allows me to get

back closer to home,” said

Dowdell. “I look forward

to serving in this new

capacity.”

The Chief Financial

Officer is responsible for

management of the school

system’s annual budget,

including payroll, operat-

ing expenses, and facilities

maintenance.