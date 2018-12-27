Pitts retires as Chambers Schools CFO
The Chambers County
School District hosted a
reception Wednesday in
honor of retiring Chief
Financial Officer Cathy
Gregory Pitts, who has
served the district con-
tinuously for the past 25
years.
A native of Chambers
County, Pitts graduated
Valley High School as
Valedictorian in 1977
before attending Southern
Union State Community
College. It was during this
time, while working with
a local insurance compa-
ny, that she was encour-
aged to pursue a degree in
Accounting. Pitts enrolled
at Troy University, and
later graduated with a
double-major degree in
Accounting and Computer
Information Science.
“The school system’s
former chief financial
officer had announced her
retirement, and urged me
to apply for the position,
which I did,” said Pitts.
“On April 1, 1993, I was
hired by former school
superintendent Leonard
Riley, and I’ve been here
ever since.”
“It’s been a great job,
and I’ve had the opportu-
nity to work with wonder-
ful people,” Pitts added. “I
have always been aware
of the awesome respon-
sibility that was placed
on me, and I’ve tried to
fulfill my duties to the full
expectations of the school
board.”
In retirement, Pitts
plans to travel, do vol-
unteer work, and serve
as a mentor for future
incoming financial officers
around the state through
her membership in the
Alabama Association of
School Business Offi
–
cials. She is also looking
forward to spending more
time with her four children
and five grandchildren.
“Cathy is one of the
most knowledgeable
people I have ever worked
with,” said Chambers
County School Superin-
tendent Dr. Kelli Hodge.
“She is primarily re-
sponsible for the school
district’s financial stability
over the past 25 years. She
has maintained the highest
business and ethical stan-
dards, and we will greatly
miss her.”
Cassandra Dowdell will
replace Pitts as the new
Chief Financial Officer
for Chambers County
Schools effective next
month. A native of Ope-
lika, Dowdell graduated
Opelika High School and
attended Troy Univer
–
sity, where she earned a Business Administration
degree with concentration
in Accounting.
After working ten
years with Opelika City
Schools, Dowdell re-
turned to the classroom
and obtained her master’s
degree. She served as
Chief Financial Officer for
Monroe County Schools
prior to applying for the
same position in Cham-
bers County.
“I’m very excited about
this opportunity, which
also allows me to get
back closer to home,” said
Dowdell. “I look forward
to serving in this new
capacity.”
The Chief Financial
Officer is responsible for
management of the school
system’s annual budget,
including payroll, operat-
ing expenses, and facilities
maintenance.