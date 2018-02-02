Plaque honors businesses who donated to Legion

The American Legion and Auxiliary held its monthly meeting last Thursday night the 25th of January 2018. Fifteen members were present and all enjoyed a post luck dinner. The Legion Dedicated a plaque in honor of all of those individuals and businesses in our area who gave money to repair the Veterans Memorial Monument on the court house square that was damaged by a wreck less driver last year.

.Harold McGill said, “ We never thought we would be able to raise this amount of money.” Mr. McGill and the others thought it was going to be a long drawn out project to restore the monument. Now that funds are available the Legion is moving forward to make arrangements with the monument company to come to LaFayette to do the restoration, while a time has not yet been set, the Legion says it will happen in the near future.

Those listed on the plaque include Farmers and Merchants Bank, Lafayette Sun, Piedmont Appraisers, Cooper and Cooper Law, Edges Gas, Trenter Bail Bound, Jeff Jones, Silmon Funeral Home, Harmon Engineering, Al Parker, Donald Busby, John Newman, Chris and Elizabeth Langley, Heath Coney (LaFayette ENT), Sid Lockhart, Jeff Dodgen, Teels Quality Tire, Harris Carpet, Chambers Academy, East Alabama Lumber, Jimmy and Jody Stewart, Donna Stewart, Dr John Crowder, Harold and Laurie McGill.