Home News Plaque honors businesses who donated to Legion
Plaque honors businesses who donated to Legion
News
Top Stories
0

Plaque honors businesses who donated to Legion

0
0
1-31-18 American Legion IMG_3580
now viewing

Plaque honors businesses who donated to Legion

1-31-18 LaFayette Council Recognizes Hattie Handy Manning
now playing

Council recognizes Manning

LHS off of failing list

Million dollar lottery ticket left unclaimed

1-31-18 Junior Miss Panacea
now playing

Leavins named Miss Panacea

1-31-18 CA Spellers Perform at District Spelling Bee Spelling bee
now playing

Hill, Allen earn spelling ribbons

1-31-18 Huguley Elementary Students Inducted into NHS
now playing

Huguley students inducted into NHS

Students prepare for county spelling bee

Eastside encourages parents to teach reading to children

44 possible flu deaths in state

Sheriff warns of jury duty scam

The American Legion and Auxiliary held its monthly meeting last Thursday night the 25th of January 2018. Fifteen members were present and all enjoyed a post luck dinner. The Legion Dedicated a plaque in honor of all of those individuals and businesses in our area who gave money to repair the Veterans Memorial Monument on the court house square that was damaged by a wreck less driver last year.

Harold McGill thanks Jody Stewart and the
Lafayette Sun for organizing fundraiser.

.Harold McGill said, “ We never thought we would be able to raise this amount of money.” Mr. McGill and the others thought it was going to be a long drawn out project to restore the monument. Now that funds are available the Legion is moving forward to make arrangements with the monument company to come to LaFayette to do the restoration, while a time has not yet been set, the Legion says it will happen in the near future.

Those listed on the plaque include Farmers and Merchants Bank, Lafayette Sun, Piedmont Appraisers, Cooper and Cooper Law, Edges Gas, Trenter Bail Bound, Jeff Jones, Silmon Funeral Home, Harmon Engineering, Al Parker, Donald Busby, John Newman, Chris and Elizabeth Langley, Heath Coney (LaFayette ENT), Sid Lockhart, Jeff Dodgen, Teels Quality Tire, Harris Carpet, Chambers Academy, East Alabama Lumber, Jimmy and Jody Stewart, Donna Stewart, Dr John Crowder, Harold and Laurie McGill.

Related posts:

  1. Chamber honors businesses
  2. Businesses pitch in to repair vet monument
  3. Legion visits Tuskegee
  4. Vacant buildings filling up with new businesses
slandon
Related Posts
1-31-18 LaFayette Council Recognizes Hattie Handy Manning

Council recognizes Manning

slandon 0

LHS off of failing list

slandon 0

Million dollar lottery ticket left unclaimed

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video