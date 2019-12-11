Players Present “Closed For The Holidays”

The quarrelsome couple on the way to their wedding Donna Stewart and Steven Dobbs.

Join New Horizon Theater this week with a Christmas comedy called Closed for the Holiday’s.



After a blizzard shuts down the roads on Christmas Eve, a motley crew of travelers find themselves stranded at the local community center. From the lovelorn drama teacher with a bus full of students, to the quarrelsome couple on the way to their wedding, to the overeager sheriff ready for some real criminal action, everyone has their own troubles to untangle. But to have a happy holiday, they’re going to need a miracle–or seven, to be exact.



CLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAYS is a spirited and heartwarming comedy with a healthy dash of Christmas magic. Show times are Thursday thru Saturday. Check out New Horizons Theater’s website to purchase tickets.