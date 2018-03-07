Home News Police Chief Hill announces retiremen
News
Top Stories
0

Police Chief Hill announces retiremen

0
0

Police Chief Hill announces retiremen

3-7-18 Once twice, three times the champs 04 copy
now playing

Lanett state champions for 3rd consecutive year

Unemployment takes 2017 nosedive

Humor - It is true - people are crazy

3-7-18 Truck – Tractor crash
now playing

Two injured in truck, tractor crash

Man who shot himself at White House has local ties

3-7-18 Chambers County Schools Celebrate Black History Month
now playing

LaFayette schools celebrate Black History

EAMC adds quiet times

My Garden Of Life - She Made My Brown Eyes Blue

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike’s Musings - Violent Society Contributes To School Shootings

Inside the Statehouse 3-7-18

Police Chief Ben Hill
By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

After more than a quarter century in law enforcement, LaFayette Police Chief Ben Hill is set to retire. The retirement of Chief Hill has now forced the city of LaFayette to begin the quest of seeking a suitable replacement for Chief Hill and the protection of LaFayette’s citizens.

Chief Hill was officially named as LaFayette’s police chief at a city council meeting in June of 2015. However, in February of 2015 Lieutenant Ben Hill assumed the role of interim police chief after being appointed following the retirement of previous Chief Kenny Vines. Prior to the retirement of Vines, Hill was second in command of the LaFayette Police Department.

The quest for Chief Hill predecessor will be a tough search as Hill has served the residents of LaFayette in a very professional manner while continuing to maintain very low crime rates in the city of LaFayettte.

The city of LaFayette has begun seeking a candidate to fill the void being left by Chief Hill’s retirement. City officials are searching for a qualified individual whom is presently in possession of their Alabama Peace Officers Certification and has experience directing a police department.

The LaFayette Police Chief Search Committee is heading the search for LaFayette’s new police chief. The committee is accepting applications through March 26, 2018 for qualified applicants. Chief Hill’s last day on the job is set for April 25, 2018.

Related posts:

  1. Former Camp Hill police chief charged
  2. Hill named LaFayette police chief
  3. LaFayette Council appoints Lt. Ben Hill as interim police chief
  4. Williams named Camp Hill interim chief
slandon
Related Posts
3-7-18 Once twice, three times the champs 04 copy

Lanett state champions for 3rd consecutive year

slandon 0

Unemployment takes 2017 nosedive

slandon 0

Humor – It is true – people are crazy

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video