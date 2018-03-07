Police Chief Hill announces retiremen

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

After more than a quarter century in law enforcement, LaFayette Police Chief Ben Hill is set to retire. The retirement of Chief Hill has now forced the city of LaFayette to begin the quest of seeking a suitable replacement for Chief Hill and the protection of LaFayette’s citizens.

Chief Hill was officially named as LaFayette’s police chief at a city council meeting in June of 2015. However, in February of 2015 Lieutenant Ben Hill assumed the role of interim police chief after being appointed following the retirement of previous Chief Kenny Vines. Prior to the retirement of Vines, Hill was second in command of the LaFayette Police Department.

The quest for Chief Hill predecessor will be a tough search as Hill has served the residents of LaFayette in a very professional manner while continuing to maintain very low crime rates in the city of LaFayettte.

The city of LaFayette has begun seeking a candidate to fill the void being left by Chief Hill’s retirement. City officials are searching for a qualified individual whom is presently in possession of their Alabama Peace Officers Certification and has experience directing a police department.

The LaFayette Police Chief Search Committee is heading the search for LaFayette’s new police chief. The committee is accepting applications through March 26, 2018 for qualified applicants. Chief Hill’s last day on the job is set for April 25, 2018.