Police officer shot, suspects die shortly after

An attempted robbery in
Auburn on Friday evening
sparked an eventful night
in the east Alabama city.
As the events wound down
early Saturday an Auburn
police officer was shot in
the line of duty and two
people were dead as an
apartment building near
Auburn University lay in
ruin following a fire.
According to Auburn
Police officers from the
department responded to
a report of an attempted
armed robbery at a phar-
macy in the 400 block of
Dean Road. Police were
given a suspect vehicle
to be on the look out for
which was described as a
silver or grey Jeep Liberty
with an Alabama tag cor-
responding with Barbour
County, Alabama.
An Auburn officer
noticed the vehicle in the
1100 block of Opelika
Road shortly after the
B.O.L.O was issued, and
the officer attempted a
stop of the vehicle. As the
officer pulled the vehicle
over in the parking lot of
the Dollar General store
located near Auburn Mall,
he approached the vehicle
and was met with numer-
ous shots from the occu-
pants of the vehicle.
Auburn Police Captain
Lorenzo Dorsey confirms
the officer was struck
numerous times by the
bullets fired from the ve
–
hicle. The occupants of the
vehicle were described as
a white male and white fe-
male. They fled the scene
in an unknown direction
after shooting the officer.
Backup officers arrived on
scene as well as medical
personnel who transported
the injured officer to East
Alabama Medical Center
in Opelika for treatment of
multiple gunshot injuries.
Police sealed off a large
portion of Opelika Road as
their investigation into the
shooting began. Numerous
agencies responded to the
scene including Auburn
Police, Opelika Police, Lee
County Sheriff’s Deputies,
ALEA State Bureau of
Investigation, and fed-
eral agencies responded to
Auburn.
During a Friday evening
press conference Cap-
tain Dorsey announced
police were searching for
38-year-old male identified
as Christopher Jones Wal-
lace. Captain Dorsey con-
firms he was traveling with
an unidentified female
when the couple fled the
scene. Law enforcement
began to comb the streets
of Auburn searching for
the suspect.
Shortly after 10:00 p.m.
the search efforts paid off
as the vehicle Wallace
was suspected of travel-
ing in was spotted at an
apartment complex across
from Auburn University’s
Veterinary School on Wire
Road. Law enforcement
converged on the com-
plex. As a police tactical
squad attempted to breacthe apartment and take
Wallace into custody they
were met with gunfire
from the inside of the
apartment.
The officers returned
fire on the shooters in the
apartment and fired tear
gas into the apartment.
Captain Dorsey says the
apartment Wallace and
his unidentified female
acquaintance were in
belonged to a relative of
Wallace. That relative and
one other person were able
to escape the apartment
unit before the bullets be-
gan flying. Police have not
identified those relatives.
After firing the tear gas
into the apartment, police fell back in hopes Wal-
lace and his companion
would exit the apartment.
That never happened as
the apartment erupted
in flames. Shortly after
midnight Captain Dorsey
held a second press confer-
ence in the parking lot
of the Auburn Veterinary
School and confirmed the
suspects in the shooting
had perished in the fire at
apartment complex.
During the standoff
several residents many
of which were Auburn
students were evacuated
from their homes. Auburn
police kept the residents
out of their apartments
for the night as they still
worked the scene. Some
were housed in the Auburn
Veterinary School and oth-
ers went to other facilities.
On Monday, Lee Coun-
ty Coroner Bill Harris
announced the suspects in
the case had not perished
in the fire but appeared to
have taken their own lives
in a murder-suicide and
died of gunshot wounds.
Police have confirmed
their suspect in the case
Christopher Wallace was
a native of Spanish Fort,
Alabama located north of
Mobile. There has been
no word released on why
the suspect was in Auburn.
The identity of the female
with Wallace has not yet
been confirmed.
The injured Auburn
Police Officer has been
confirmed to be 30-year-
old Justin Sanders. Auburn
police say Sanders is
an Auburn native and
graduate of Auburn High
School he has been with
the Auburn Police Depart-
ment for five years and
works in the departments
patrol division. Sanders
was transported from East
Alabama Medical Center
to UAB Medical Center in
Birmingham on Saturday
where he is listed in stable
condition as he recovers.
The investigation into
the shooting of Officer
Sanders and the other
events of Friday evening
is still ongoing by various
local, state, and federal
agencies.
