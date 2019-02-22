Police officer shot, suspects die shortly after

An attempted robbery in

Auburn on Friday evening

sparked an eventful night

in the east Alabama city.

As the events wound down

early Saturday an Auburn

police officer was shot in

the line of duty and two

people were dead as an

apartment building near

Auburn University lay in

ruin following a fire.

According to Auburn

Police officers from the

department responded to

a report of an attempted

armed robbery at a phar-

macy in the 400 block of

Dean Road. Police were

given a suspect vehicle

to be on the look out for

which was described as a

silver or grey Jeep Liberty

with an Alabama tag cor-

responding with Barbour

County, Alabama.

An Auburn officer

noticed the vehicle in the

1100 block of Opelika

Road shortly after the

B.O.L.O was issued, and

the officer attempted a

stop of the vehicle. As the

officer pulled the vehicle

over in the parking lot of

the Dollar General store

located near Auburn Mall,

he approached the vehicle

and was met with numer-

ous shots from the occu-

pants of the vehicle.

Auburn Police Captain

Lorenzo Dorsey confirms

the officer was struck

numerous times by the

bullets fired from the ve

–

hicle. The occupants of the

vehicle were described as

a white male and white fe-

male. They fled the scene

in an unknown direction

after shooting the officer.

Backup officers arrived on

scene as well as medical

personnel who transported

the injured officer to East

Alabama Medical Center

in Opelika for treatment of

multiple gunshot injuries.

Police sealed off a large

portion of Opelika Road as

their investigation into the

shooting began. Numerous

agencies responded to the

scene including Auburn

Police, Opelika Police, Lee

County Sheriff’s Deputies,

ALEA State Bureau of

Investigation, and fed-

eral agencies responded to

Auburn.

During a Friday evening

press conference Cap-

tain Dorsey announced

police were searching for

38-year-old male identified

as Christopher Jones Wal-

lace. Captain Dorsey con-

firms he was traveling with

an unidentified female

when the couple fled the

scene. Law enforcement

began to comb the streets

of Auburn searching for

the suspect.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m.

the search efforts paid off

as the vehicle Wallace

was suspected of travel-

ing in was spotted at an

apartment complex across

from Auburn University’s

Veterinary School on Wire

Road. Law enforcement

converged on the com-

plex. As a police tactical

squad attempted to breacthe apartment and take

Wallace into custody they

were met with gunfire

from the inside of the

apartment.

The officers returned

fire on the shooters in the

apartment and fired tear

gas into the apartment.

Captain Dorsey says the

apartment Wallace and

his unidentified female

acquaintance were in

belonged to a relative of

Wallace. That relative and

one other person were able

to escape the apartment

unit before the bullets be-

gan flying. Police have not

identified those relatives.

After firing the tear gas

into the apartment, police fell back in hopes Wal-

lace and his companion

would exit the apartment.

That never happened as

the apartment erupted

in flames. Shortly after

midnight Captain Dorsey

held a second press confer-

ence in the parking lot

of the Auburn Veterinary

School and confirmed the

suspects in the shooting

had perished in the fire at

apartment complex.

During the standoff

several residents many

of which were Auburn

students were evacuated

from their homes. Auburn

police kept the residents

out of their apartments

for the night as they still

worked the scene. Some

were housed in the Auburn

Veterinary School and oth-

ers went to other facilities.

On Monday, Lee Coun-

ty Coroner Bill Harris

announced the suspects in

the case had not perished

in the fire but appeared to

have taken their own lives

in a murder-suicide and

died of gunshot wounds.

Police have confirmed

their suspect in the case

Christopher Wallace was

a native of Spanish Fort,

Alabama located north of

Mobile. There has been

no word released on why

the suspect was in Auburn.

The identity of the female

with Wallace has not yet

been confirmed.

The injured Auburn

Police Officer has been

confirmed to be 30-year-

old Justin Sanders. Auburn

police say Sanders is

an Auburn native and

graduate of Auburn High

School he has been with

the Auburn Police Depart-

ment for five years and

works in the departments

patrol division. Sanders

was transported from East

Alabama Medical Center

to UAB Medical Center in

Birmingham on Saturday

where he is listed in stable

condition as he recovers.

The investigation into

the shooting of Officer

Sanders and the other

events of Friday evening

is still ongoing by various

local, state, and federal

agencies.

