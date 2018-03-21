Home News Police seek gas station robber
By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public after an armed robbery on Thursday night turned dangerous when a clerk was shot during the commission of the crime and another clerk at the convenience store escaped injury after bullets flew through the business.
According to a news release from the Troup county Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday night to 2660 Upper Big Springs Road to a Summit Gas Station. When deputies arrived, they discovered a 55-year-old female, who was identified as a clerk at the business suffering from single gunshot wound to her right leg.

The injured clerk was transported to a hospital in Columbus via life flight helicopter for treatment for her injuries. Deputies were able to identify a second clerk at the store who told deputies that an unknown black male entered the store wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, black gloves, and a black mask. The second clerk told deputies that the suspect entered the business and jumped over the counter at which point he demanded money and fired multiple shots inside the store. One of those shots struck the injured store clerk.

Deputies created a perimeter around the area and began to search for the suspect with the assistance of K-9 units but were unable to locate the suspect. Deputies suspect the robber escaped the business on foot and may have possibly eluded capture by fleeing in a nearby waiting vehicle. The Troup County Sheriff Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit is heading up the case and asks anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at (706)883-1616.

slandon
