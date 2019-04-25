Police seek help in identifying West Point armed robbery suspect

On Saturday April 20, 2019 at approximately 11:30 pm, officers from the West Point Police Department responded to the 700 block of 4th Avenue in regards to an Attempted Armed Robbery. The victims stated to the initial officers that a black male, who appeared to be in his early 40’s, approximately 5’07 in height, wearing a dark blue sweat shirt with a hood, ball cap, blue jeans and a dark colored ski mask on his face. The suspect approached the victims and demanded money from them and the suspect also brandished a small framed handgun silver in color. The victim advised them they did not have any money and the black male walked away.While officers were responding to the loca-tion, a second individual who was walking in the 500 block of W. 8th Street, which was within a 100yards of the first inci-dent that occurred and this victim was approached by a black male matching the same description and brandishing a silver semi-automatic handgun. The suspect obtained an undetermined amount of money from the victim and fled on foot into the area behind the West Point Post Office and into the Lanett, Alabama area.The West Point Police Department is asking for assistance in this incident and if you have any infor-mation on this or any other crime please contact your local law enforcement agency, the Troup County Crime Stoppers (706) 812-1000 or the West Point Police Department, Investigative Division at (706)645-3525

