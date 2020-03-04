Police Seek Help to Identify Shooter

Lanett Police have issued the following press release regarding a shooting on Sunday.



On 03/01/2020 at approximately 1020 AM the Lanett Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of 19th Street SW in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim was transported by Lanett EMS and then airlifted to a trauma center. This incident is under investigation by the Lanett Police Department. Anyone having information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Det. McCullough at 334-644-5227, or Crimestoppers at 334-756-8200.