Home News Police & Courts Police Seek Help to Identify Shooter
Police & Courts
0

Police Seek Help to Identify Shooter

0
0

Police Seek Help to Identify Shooter

Officer-Waldrep705
now playing

Officer Saves Woman in Fire, Then Days Later Collides With 18-Wheeler

3-4-Miss-LHS
now playing

Drummond, Thomas Earn LaFayette High School Honors

Local Officials Claim to be Well-Prepared if Coronavirus Reaches Area

EAMC Takes Steps to Prepare for Coronavirus

First graders celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday

Superintendent Answers Social Media Comments

High Speed Chase Leads to Arrest of Two

Lanett Fire and EMS Gets New Ambulance

3-4-02-Mar-20-Josh-Harvill-Sam-Bradford-Rogers-Debra-Riley-and-Skip-McCoy-Chambers-Co
now playing

Chambers County Leaders Visit with Rep. Rogers

Mike's Musings: No need to fear Coronavirus

Lanett Police have issued the following press release regarding a shooting on Sunday.

On 03/01/2020 at approximately 1020 AM the Lanett Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of 19th Street SW in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim was transported by Lanett EMS and then airlifted to a trauma center. This incident is under investigation by the Lanett Police Department. Anyone having information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Det. McCullough at 334-644-5227, or Crimestoppers at 334-756-8200.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

High Speed Chase Leads to Arrest of Two

The LaFayette Sun 0

Valley man arrested in Anniston on attempted murder

The LaFayette Sun 0

Cooper Arrested Twice in Nine Days

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video