Police Seek Murder Suspect

The LaGrange Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a murder suspect.

Tierre Williams, 28 of Phenix City, Alabama, is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and other offenses in reference to a shooting that happened Sunday at the RaceTrac convenience store on Lafayette Parkway.

Williams is 5’8” tall and weighs 300 pounds, He is believed to be in the Phenix City or Columbus, Georgia area.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the convenience store in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived on the scene they located 22-year-old Da’Jai Green, of Manchester, Georgia suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. The shooting was the result of a confrontation between Williams and Green’s boyfriend.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

