Home News Local Police seek whereabouts of missing Waverly teen
Local
News
Top Stories
0

Police seek whereabouts of missing Waverly teen

0
0

Police seek whereabouts of missing Waverly teen

Bulldogs capture holiday tourney, remain unbeaten

LHS’s students launched film festival

We Lost Some Great Leaders in 2018

Life’s Lessons Summed Up In 200 Words

Thief sought in Capital City Bank robbery

Local flu epidemic has EAMC restricting hospital visitors

Ribbon cutting held at Old Town Cafe

Pitts retires as Chambers Schools CFO

Three candidates qualify for City Council seat

Rain expected every day through January 3rd

The Lee County Sheriff’s
Office is asking for your
help locating a juvenile run-
away who’s been missing
since December 1st.
The Lee County Sheriff’s
Office received a report
of a Juvenile Runaway
and are trying to locate
Bobby Greathouse (15) of
Waverly, Alabama. Bobby
Greathouse was last seen in
the 100 Block of Lee Road
75 Waverly, Alabama on
December 1, 2018.
There has been a Juvenile Pick Up Order issued
for him. If you know of his
whereabouts, please contact
the Lee County Sheriff Of-
fice at 334-749-5651.

Related posts:

  1. Police searching for missing man
  2. Missing men found dead in Macon County woods
  3. Police seek bank robbery suspect
  4. Valley teen still missing
slandon
Related Posts

Bulldogs capture holiday tourney, remain unbeaten

slandon 0

LHS’s students launched film festival

slandon 0

We Lost Some Great Leaders in 2018

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video