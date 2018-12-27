Police seek whereabouts of missing Waverly teen
The Lee County Sheriff’s
Office is asking for your
help locating a juvenile run-
away who’s been missing
since December 1st.
The Lee County Sheriff’s
Office received a report
of a Juvenile Runaway
and are trying to locate
Bobby Greathouse (15) of
Waverly, Alabama. Bobby
Greathouse was last seen in
the 100 Block of Lee Road
75 Waverly, Alabama on
December 1, 2018.
There has been a Juvenile Pick Up Order issued
for him. If you know of his
whereabouts, please contact
the Lee County Sheriff Of-
fice at 334-749-5651.