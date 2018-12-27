Police seek whereabouts of missing Waverly teen

The Lee County Sheriff’s

Office is asking for your

help locating a juvenile run-

away who’s been missing

since December 1st.

The Lee County Sheriff’s

Office received a report

of a Juvenile Runaway

and are trying to locate

Bobby Greathouse (15) of

Waverly, Alabama. Bobby

Greathouse was last seen in

the 100 Block of Lee Road

75 Waverly, Alabama on

December 1, 2018.

There has been a Juvenile Pick Up Order issued

for him. If you know of his

whereabouts, please contact

the Lee County Sheriff Of-

fice at 334-749-5651.