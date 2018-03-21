Police seeking suspect in Family Dollar robbery

On March 15th at approximately 8:40 PM, officers of the Valley Police Department responded to a Robbery call at the Family Dollar store located at 301 US Highway 29 in the Fairfax community.

Upon arrival officers met with the store clerk. The clerk stated that the suspect entered the store brandishing a semi-automatic pistol and told the customers present to get out. He then demanded money from the clerk. After the clerk told him that she couldn’t open the safe, the suspect left the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’ tall, wearing khaki pants, a black hoodie, and a dust mask. The suspect was last seen getting into a small gray car and left in an unknown direction.

If you have any information concerning this case, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.