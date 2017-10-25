Home News Possible arson at Sledge home
Possible arson at Sledge home
News
Top Stories
0

Possible arson at Sledge home

0
0
10-25-17 Sledge home
now viewing

Possible arson at Sledge home

10-25-17 Club Addiction
now playing

2 dead, 9 shot at Lanett nightclub

Deadly month in Chambers County - Gun related shootings up

Opelika woman found shot to death in Chambers

Stray dog issue worsens; City to take action

Tax holiday set for 2018

Meeting dates changed

10-25-17 Hope Heals Walk 04
now playing

Hope Heals Within walks for breast cancer

10-25-17 9-0 Rebels are Region Champs with win against Abbeville Braxton Allen Mitchell Lee
now playing

Bulldogs mount comeback to finish Ranburne, 33-22

Valley man arrested for LaFayette club shooting

Humor - Keeping your mouth shut!

The fire at the former district attorney’s home is still under investigation.
Valley Police confirm the State Fire Marshall is investigating a potential set fire at a home on 29, just down the street from Valley High School. The fire happened over the weekend. Nobody was injured.

Police confirm the home belongs to Roland Sledge, a former assistant district attorney in Chambers County. Sledge was let go after allegations surfaced he was practicing as a private attorney and allegedly misappropriated funds while acting as a conservator for a minor child. Sledge was charged in the case.

The fire remains under investigation.

Related posts:

  1. Former Assistant DA arrested on theft charges
  2. 55-year old woman dies in Valley shooting
  3. DA comments on Kevin Brown case
  4. Sledge accused of fund fraud
slandon
Related Posts
10-25-17 Club Addiction

2 dead, 9 shot at Lanett nightclub

slandon 0

Deadly month in Chambers County – Gun related shootings up

slandon 0

Opelika woman found shot to death in Chambers

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video