Possible arson at Sledge home

Valley Police confirm the State Fire Marshall is investigating a potential set fire at a home on 29, just down the street from Valley High School. The fire happened over the weekend. Nobody was injured.

Police confirm the home belongs to Roland Sledge, a former assistant district attorney in Chambers County. Sledge was let go after allegations surfaced he was practicing as a private attorney and allegedly misappropriated funds while acting as a conservator for a minor child. Sledge was charged in the case.

The fire remains under investigation.