Home News Post season unlikely for Lady Rebels
Post season unlikely for Lady Rebels
News
Sports
0

Post season unlikely for Lady Rebels

0
0
tate Reese copy
now viewing

Post season unlikely for Lady Rebels

DSC_0357 (800×688) copy
now playing

Panthers edge Bulldogs, 61-55

Blake and CJ copy
now playing

Rebels slip by Springwood

britten Stephens copy
now playing

Rebel JV girls runner-up in State

DSC_0347 (755×800) copy
now playing

Bulldogs take 3 from Reeltown

DSC_1010 copy
now playing

Whitlow makes official visit to Tulane

A1 Crime Scene
now playing

Officer shot near West Point; suspect arrested

Details emerge about new clinic

Aging water system has LaFayette resident up in arms

A2 Jason Coleman
now playing

Final Langdale Concert features Jason Coleman

A2 Bill #2
now playing

Unusual local scenes

Tate Reese demonstrates ball control against
Springwood’s Caroline Linch.
Photo & Story By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Varsity Lady Rebels are struggling. With losses last week against Evangel, Eastwood and Springwood; the ladies’ vie for post season play looks grim.

The ladies started the week against area opponent, Eastwood. Eastwood played a strong game both offensively and defensively. The lady Rebels showed weak offense with the inability to score. Tate Reese was the high scorer with only 6 points. Shelly Keebler and Tori Harmon each scored 4 points and Britten Stephens and Jessica Harmon each scored 2 points in the 51-18 loss.

The ladies faced reigning 3A state champions, the Springwood Wildcats, in the second game of the week. Although the score was 44-23, Head Coach Brandi Fuller stated “We actually played better than we have been playing. They played hard and did a great job on defense. Scoring is still an issue for us as we are only shooting 20% from the floor.” Tate Reese scored 12 points, Tori Harmon, 4 points, Kristina Stewart 3 points, Britten Stephens 2 points and Brandalon Rombokas 1 point in the loss.

The final game of the week was against the Evangel Lions. Tate Reese was again the high scorer with 14 points in the 34-29 loss. Lizzie Keebler added 7 points, Jessica Harmon and Kristina Stewart each scored 3 points and Tori Harmon scored 1 point.

The Ladies have another busy week taking on EMCA on Monday. January 17th at EMCA (makeup game from the recent inclement weather) , EMCA at home on Tuesday January 18th and Eastwood at Eastwood on Friday, January 20th.

Related posts:

  1. Lady Rebels split 2
  2. Lady Rebels win 2 of 3
  3. Varsity Rebels fall short in tourney
  4. Lady Rebels spiked by Autauga
slandon
Related Posts
DSC_0357 (800×688) copy

Panthers edge Bulldogs, 61-55

slandon 0
Blake and CJ copy

Rebels slip by Springwood

slandon 0
britten Stephens copy

Rebel JV girls runner-up in State

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video