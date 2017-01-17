Post season unlikely for Lady Rebels

Photo & Story By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Varsity Lady Rebels are struggling. With losses last week against Evangel, Eastwood and Springwood; the ladies’ vie for post season play looks grim.



The ladies started the week against area opponent, Eastwood. Eastwood played a strong game both offensively and defensively. The lady Rebels showed weak offense with the inability to score. Tate Reese was the high scorer with only 6 points. Shelly Keebler and Tori Harmon each scored 4 points and Britten Stephens and Jessica Harmon each scored 2 points in the 51-18 loss.



The ladies faced reigning 3A state champions, the Springwood Wildcats, in the second game of the week. Although the score was 44-23, Head Coach Brandi Fuller stated “We actually played better than we have been playing. They played hard and did a great job on defense. Scoring is still an issue for us as we are only shooting 20% from the floor.” Tate Reese scored 12 points, Tori Harmon, 4 points, Kristina Stewart 3 points, Britten Stephens 2 points and Brandalon Rombokas 1 point in the loss.



The final game of the week was against the Evangel Lions. Tate Reese was again the high scorer with 14 points in the 34-29 loss. Lizzie Keebler added 7 points, Jessica Harmon and Kristina Stewart each scored 3 points and Tori Harmon scored 1 point.



The Ladies have another busy week taking on EMCA on Monday. January 17th at EMCA (makeup game from the recent inclement weather) , EMCA at home on Tuesday January 18th and Eastwood at Eastwood on Friday, January 20th.