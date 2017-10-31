Powder Puff game raises funds for cancer

LaFayette High School hosted their annual Powder Puff game last week.

The game is played to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The first Powder Puff game matched freshmen against a combined 10th and 11th grade team. The winners (freshmen) played the reigning champs, seniors.



Seniors won again. The class of 2018 has won every year since they were freshmen.

Players were: Keaundra Woody, Jaliscia Bledsoe, Jasmine Pitts, Mia Ray, Miciah Vines, Zacoria Billingsley, Kendra James, Jakeviyana Hardnett.



Coaches: Zarion Moore, A›zerious Brooks, Jamarquez Boston Gaines.