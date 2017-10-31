Home News Powder Puff game raises funds for cancer
Powder Puff game raises funds for cancer
Powder Puff game raises funds for cancer

Powder Puff game raises funds for cancer

Rebels stay undefeated with 44-35 win over archrivals Springwood

4th quarter rally makes Lanett 2A Region 5 champs

Despite growing pains, LHS volleball carries on

Youth Football 11-12 year old team

 LaFayette High School hosted their annual Powder Puff game last week.

The game is played to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The first Powder Puff game matched freshmen against a combined 10th and 11th grade team. The winners (freshmen) played the reigning champs, seniors.

Players in Powder Puff Game.

Seniors won again. The class of 2018 has won every year since they were freshmen.

 Players were: Keaundra Woody, Jaliscia Bledsoe, Jasmine Pitts, Mia Ray, Miciah Vines, Zacoria Billingsley, Kendra James, Jakeviyana Hardnett.

The boys cheered at the halftime show for the Powder Puff Game.

Coaches: Zarion Moore, A›zerious Brooks, Jamarquez Boston Gaines.

