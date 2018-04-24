Power outage explained

This is a statement from

Alabama Power in regards

to the day-long power

outage that took place in

LaFayette last Tuesday:

“Last Tuesday an APC

transmission line serv-

of Lafayette substations

experienced an outage due

to equipment failure. Once

the cause of the outage

was identified we took

steps to replace the dam-

aged equipment. We also

proactively replaced simi-

lar equipment to prevent

an outage from occurring

again in the future. We ap-

preciate the town of Lafay-

ette and their customers

for being patient with us

as we worked diligently to

correct the problem.”

ing one of the two City