Power outage explained
This is a statement from
Alabama Power in regards
to the day-long power
outage that took place in
LaFayette last Tuesday:
“Last Tuesday an APC
transmission line serv-
ing one of the two City
of Lafayette substations
experienced an outage due
to equipment failure. Once
the cause of the outage
was identified we took
steps to replace the dam-
aged equipment. We also
proactively replaced simi-
lar equipment to prevent
an outage from occurring
again in the future. We ap-
preciate the town of Lafay-
ette and their customers
for being patient with us
as we worked diligently to
correct the problem.”