Mr. Prather Slay 92 of LaFayette, Alabama died Thursday March 15, 2018 at the East Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Slay was born in Chambers County March 19,1925 to the late Simmie Slay and the late Mabel Moon Slay. He was a farmer known around the state as the “Apple Man” and later as the “Tomato Man” but by those who knew him best he was called Pops. He was the 5th generation to farm here in Chambers County. He was a founding member of the Horseshoe Bend Apple Co-Op, was a board member of the Chambers County Farm Federation for 36 years and served 3 terms as president. He was a founding member of the Alabama Fruit & Vegetable Growers Assoc. His farm was chosen as the Heritage Farm and the Century Farm, served as president of the Alabama School Of The Deaf PTO, was the Alabama Farm of Distinction District winner, represented agriculture on the Chambers Industrial Development Authority, served on the Alabama Farm Market Board for many years and was an inaugural member, served 9 years on Alfa State Market Board, 2 years as chairman, he was the last member of the Mt. Hickory Primitive Baptist Church. He also served on the Board of Chambers Academy for several years. Funeral services will be held Sunday March 18, 2018 at 2PM at the Chapel Hill Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery with Elder Roswell Smith and the Rev. John Samanie officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday from 5PM until 7PM. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years Lillian Slay of LaFayette,Al., 5 children-Simmie (Charlene) Slay of LaFayette, Al., John Slay of LaFayette, Al.,Jane (Rickey) Elliott of LaFayette, Al., Mary (Rusty) Terry of Lanett, Al., Phil (Kim) Slay of Five Points, Al., grandchildren-Sally (David) Slay of Monroe, Ga., Scott (Maggie) Slay of Grantville, Ga., George (Katie) Slay of Lanett, Al., Tyler (Amanda) Slay of LaFayette,Al., Sarah (David) Ruffin of Waverly, Al., Richard (Emily) Elliott of Greenwood Ms., Robert (Megan) Elliott of Opelika, Al., Jonathan (Bess) Elliott of Washington, DC., Abby (Evan) Hengeveld of Springville, Al., Russell (Shiree) Terry of Lanett, Al., Andrew (Cierra) Terry of Lanett, Al., Rachel Terry of Valley, Al., Zac Slay of Auburn, Al., Hannah Slay of Auburn, Al., Audra Slay of Five Points, Al., great-grandchildren- Cruz Slay, Ford Slay, Laney Jane Slay, Rainy Wooten, Titus, Jude, and Lillian Elliott, Emily, Owen and Jack Hengeveld, Molly and Colt Terry, brother-Huey (Lois) Slay of LaFayette,Al. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Mt. Hickory Cemetery Fund or to the Chapel Hill Cemetery Fund c/o Phil Slay 26216 US Hwy 431 Five Points, Alabama 36855 On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.