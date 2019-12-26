Home News Top Stories Pre-K Students Get Gifts From Career Tech Students
Top Stories
0

Pre-K Students Get Gifts From Career Tech Students

0
0

Pre-K Students Get Gifts From Career Tech Students

LPD Officers Donate to Family in Need

Church Delivers Gifts to Hosanna Home Residents

IMG_5418
now playing

Businessman Donates Thousands of Toys to Those in Need

Lucas Resigns as LaFayette High School Football Coach

College Graduate

First Solar Road Right Here in West Point

Pike, Sought by Chambers County for 34 Years, Sentenced in Puerto Rico

Impeachment. Who Cares?

Inside the Statehouse

The Most Important Day Of The Year

Chambers County Career Tech’s Teacher Education students (Lafayette High School) under the supervision of Christy Brock-Johnson (educator) visited Rampey’s Daycare Center in Lafayette, Alabama. Students (members of FCCLA/FTA) chose this facility to donate gloves, coloring books, crayons, etc. to Pre-K students for Christmas as one of their community service projects. They were excited to deliver items to the Pre-K class.

One student expressed his thoughts of sharing, “It’s amazing to see how those kids really loved the small gifts we gave them. It lets you know it is the thought and not the size that matters.” The clubs (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and Future Teachers of Alabama) would like to express a very special thank you to the staff for allowing us to reach out and share love during this holiday season. Photo credit by Christy Brock-Johnson

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Church Delivers Gifts to Hosanna Home Residents

The LaFayette Sun 0

College Graduate

The LaFayette Sun 0

First Solar Road Right Here in West Point

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video