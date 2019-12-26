Pre-K Students Get Gifts From Career Tech Students

Chambers County Career Tech’s Teacher Education students (Lafayette High School) under the supervision of Christy Brock-Johnson (educator) visited Rampey’s Daycare Center in Lafayette, Alabama. Students (members of FCCLA/FTA) chose this facility to donate gloves, coloring books, crayons, etc. to Pre-K students for Christmas as one of their community service projects. They were excited to deliver items to the Pre-K class.



One student expressed his thoughts of sharing, “It’s amazing to see how those kids really loved the small gifts we gave them. It lets you know it is the thought and not the size that matters.” The clubs (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and Future Teachers of Alabama) would like to express a very special thank you to the staff for allowing us to reach out and share love during this holiday season. Photo credit by Christy Brock-Johnson