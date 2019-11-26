Preparations Start For Christmas On The Square

by Jody Stewart

Christmas is just around the corner and the 5th Annual Christmas on the Square Committee is excited to start decorating for their event which is on December 14th. Starting next week people driving thru LaFayette will begin to see the red ribbons, wreaths, and other familiar Christmas novelties displayed all around town.



Charlotte Blasingame, City of Lafayette Councilwoman said, “We need to be proud of our town. People like small towns. Just watch the Hallmark Channel most of their Christmas shows are depicted in small towns across America.”



Blasingame is also part of the group heading up the Small Town Alabama initiative for LaFayette. “Our little town can be a destination city all we need is a vision. Christmas on the Square is exactly the type of event we need. These events inspire community pride, they bring us together and they encourage people from out of town to visit.”



Lynn Oliver who originally had the concept of Christmas on the Square said, “I have watched this event grow over the years and seen so many smiling faces. It is a lot of work, but it is worth it. This is a free community event that is meant to bring us all together. I think it is a turning point to put us all in the Christmas spirit and to remind us what the season is all about.”



This year Christmas on the Square will host forty craft venders, along with story time at 10am “Twas the night before Christmas”, bouncy rides for the kids, plenty of food, a live nativity, and Santa at noon.



While this is a free event, donations are always welcome. They can be made thru the LaFayette Rotary Club designateing it for the Christmas fund. Free booth space is available. For more information please call Lynn Oliver at 334-219-1890.