Project Talent returns to LaFayette

In 1960, the students

of Chambers County

Training School in Lafay

–

ette became part of a land

–

mark study called

Project

Talent.

. They joined more

than 400,000 teenagers

from across the country,

including

7,562

stu

–

dents from 23 schools in

Alabama.

Project Tal

–

ent presented a snapshot

of a generation coming

of age on the cusp of a

new era. It was the most

comprehensive study of

American high school stu

–

dents ever conducted and

included students from

all walks of life and every

racial and ethnic group.

This week, 58 years since

the original study was

launched, participants will

be sent a questionnaire

and asked to take part in a

follow-up study designed

to learn how their lives

have unfolded over the

past five decades.

Over two full days

in the spring of 1960,

Project Talent assessed

the aptitudes and abilities,

hopes and expectations

of high school students

from 1,353 schools across

the country. The goal was

to identify the unique

strengths and interests of

America’s young people

and to ensure they were

being guided into careers

that would make the best

use of their talents. Fol

–

low-up studies collected

information on occupa

–

tions, family formation,

education, and health. The

study was originally de

–

veloped by the

American

Institutes for Research

(AIR) and funded by

the United States Office

of Education. The new Al

–

zheimer’s study is funded

by the National Institutes

of Health.

Project

T

alent is the

only large-scale, nation

–

ally representative study

that tracks participants

from adolescence to

retirement age. It helps us

understand how experi

–

ences, environments,

genetics, and behaviors

combine to make us who

we are and influence how

we age.

The new follow-

up study will have a spe

–

cial focus on memory and

cognitive health in an ef

–

fort to develop evidence-

based policies to combat the looming Alzheimer’s

crisis. The National

Institute on Aging reports

that by 2050, the number

of Americans living with

Alzheimer’s disease will

more than triple, reaching

16 million. The cost of

caring for sufferers will

exceed $1 trillion annually.

The new study is

seeking to include the

experiences

Project Talent

participants who identified

in 1960 as belonging to

a racial or ethnic minor

–

ity.

Researchers wish to

understand the health dis

–

parities that exist between

minority and non-minority

groups and to examine

the long-term effects of

attending racially segre

–

gated versus integrated

schools. According to

Susan Lapham, Project

Talent’s Director, “These

findings will be important

in informing current health

policy. Segregation in

schools has been increas

–

ing in recent years but

we know little about the

potential long-term impact

on health in later life.”

“The Project Talent

generation has contributed

to important research in

the past five decades,”

continued Lapham. “Now,

they have the opportunity

to help us address some of

the most pressing public

health concerns currently

facing our country.”

In 1960, Project Talent

was remarkable for the di

–

versity of its participants,

who represented every

facet of American life.

Researchers have designed

the new Project Talent

study to be just as diverse.

Members of Chambers

County Training School

classes of 1960-1963 who

are asked to participate

in the 2018 study are

strongly encouraged com

–

plete the survey and share

their experiences with

researchers.

Participants can contact

Project Talent on 1-866-

770-6977 or send an email

to

projecttalentstudy@

air.org. You can also visit

the Project Talent web

–

site:

http://www.projecttal

–

ent.org/