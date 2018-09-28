Project Talent returns to LaFayette

In 1960, the students
of Chambers County
Training School in Lafay
–
ette became part of a land
–
mark study called
Project
Talent.
. They joined more
than 400,000 teenagers
from across the country,
including
7,562
stu
–
dents from 23 schools in
Alabama.
Project Tal
–
ent presented a snapshot
of a generation coming
of age on the cusp of a
new era. It was the most
comprehensive study of
American high school stu
–
dents ever conducted and
included students from
all walks of life and every
racial and ethnic group.
This week, 58 years since
the original study was
launched, participants will
be sent a questionnaire
and asked to take part in a
follow-up study designed
to learn how their lives
have unfolded over the
past five decades.
Over two full days
in the spring of 1960,
Project Talent assessed
the aptitudes and abilities,
hopes and expectations
of high school students
from 1,353 schools across
the country. The goal was
to identify the unique
strengths and interests of
America’s young people
and to ensure they were
being guided into careers
that would make the best
use of their talents. Fol
–
low-up studies collected
information on occupa
–
tions, family formation,
education, and health. The
study was originally de
–
veloped by the
American
Institutes for Research
(AIR) and funded by
the United States Office
of Education. The new Al
–
zheimer’s study is funded
by the National Institutes
of Health.
Project
T
alent is the
only large-scale, nation
–
ally representative study
that tracks participants
from adolescence to
retirement age. It helps us
understand how experi
–
ences, environments,
genetics, and behaviors
combine to make us who
we are and influence how
we age.
The new follow-
up study will have a spe
–
cial focus on memory and
cognitive health in an ef
–
fort to develop evidence-
based policies to combat the looming Alzheimer’s
crisis. The National
Institute on Aging reports
that by 2050, the number
of Americans living with
Alzheimer’s disease will
more than triple, reaching
16 million. The cost of
caring for sufferers will
exceed $1 trillion annually.
The new study is
seeking to include the
experiences
Project Talent
participants who identified
in 1960 as belonging to
a racial or ethnic minor
–
ity.
Researchers wish to
understand the health dis
–
parities that exist between
minority and non-minority
groups and to examine
the long-term effects of
attending racially segre
–
gated versus integrated
schools. According to
Susan Lapham, Project
Talent’s Director, “These
findings will be important
in informing current health
policy. Segregation in
schools has been increas
–
ing in recent years but
we know little about the
potential long-term impact
on health in later life.”
“The Project Talent
generation has contributed
to important research in
the past five decades,”
continued Lapham. “Now,
they have the opportunity
to help us address some of
the most pressing public
health concerns currently
facing our country.”
In 1960, Project Talent
was remarkable for the di
–
versity of its participants,
who represented every
facet of American life.
Researchers have designed
the new Project Talent
study to be just as diverse.
Members of Chambers
County Training School
classes of 1960-1963 who
are asked to participate
in the 2018 study are
strongly encouraged com
–
plete the survey and share
their experiences with
researchers.
Participants can contact
Project Talent on 1-866-
770-6977 or send an email
to
projecttalentstudy@
air.org. You can also visit
the Project Talent web
–
site:
http://www.projecttal
–
ent.org/
In 1960, the students