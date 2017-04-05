Prosecutors delay death penalty decision

By Alton Mitchell

The murder case of Renee Eldridge took a surprising twist in a Chambers County Courtroom last Thursday. It was decided that state prosecutors have until May to decide if they will seek the death penalty against Stacey Gray, the man suspected of killing the young woman in 2015 and leaving her body in a Valley creek.

Stacey Gray was taken into custody for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Renee Eldridge in July of 2015, just days after her body was found in Osanippa Creek near Valley. Eldridge had went missing from her home on July 4th, 2015 on 46th Street in Columbus, Ga. Three days after her disappearance her lifeless body was found under an overpass in the shallow creek.

Gray has sat in jail facing charges of kidnapping and murder since being taken into custody in Macon County, Alabama in July of 2015. He is presently held on a $2,000,000 bond. In September of 2016 it was announced that the Chambers County District Attorney’s Office would seek the death penalty against Gray. At a status hearing on Thursday it was announced that they may no longer be the case and prosecutors will have to decide by next month if they will continue with original decision to pursue the death penalty against Gray.

The postponement of the decision of which fate will be sought for Gray does not mean the death penalty is off the table for Gray. According to WRBL Television family members are hoping that prosecutors will continue with the death penalty against Gray as was decided in September.

Prosecutors are set to have their decision made by the next hearing which is scheduled for May 11th.