Proven Conspiracy Theories #12

By Paul Richardson

With tensions rising with multiple geopolitical rivals, it’s a fact, the U.S. military-industrial complex is preparing itself for World War 3.

The Pentagon has concluded that it is a question of when, not if, an armed conflict with Russia and/or China begins. Third on the list is North Korea and fourth are the Middle East rouge nations.

Now preparations are underway to ensure that the U.S. is ready for such a war according to Pentagon reports.

Last month there were three congressional hearings which showed how far advanced these preparations are. The Senate Armed Services Committee held a hearing on cyberwarfare, a subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee discussed the US aircraft carrier fleet and another talked about the modernization of U.S. nuclear weapons.

Democrats and Republicans alike think war is inevitable. At each of the hearings a conflict between major world powers was discussed in a short time frame. War is predicted to occur in a matter of years rather than decades, and it will be with other nation-states rather than terrorist groups.

There were no discussions of the implications of World War 3, only plans for how the U.S. could prevail. As such, the idea of World War 3 is being normalized in the minds of policy planners.

Attendees discussed previous meetings and ideas, illustrating that the plans have been being drawn up over an extended period of time. Far from being a response to recent geopolitical events, they are part of a longstanding scheme.

The hearings were devoted to deciding which technologies, assets and human resources the U.S. needs to win such a war, and the acceptance of inevitable conflict was evident among Democrats as well as Republicans.

However there remain a number of problems for politicians to resolve. One issue is the declining economic power of the U.S. compared to its rivals, and the increasing divisions in U.S. society as the working class and the young become more isolated.

If World War 3 broke out it would inspire the restoration of the draft, provoking serious opposition from those families asked to bear the human cost of war.

Such widespread opposition to World War 3 would put the cohesion of U.S. society to the test, even though repressive police powers would probably be increased.

The U.S. ruling elite must surely be worried that the political impact of World War 3 could bring the established system crashing down around their ears.

(This report is from actual Pentagon files. Many say it is the first step in getting the mind-set of the American public ready to accept the idea of another war.)